There are many circumstances that force people to use a food bank.

Many people think it will not happen to them, but, as a volunteer from the Hope Center food bank said, “It can happen to anyone.”

Sudden loss of a job, your home, or a broken relationship can lead people to use a food bank.

The Hope Center on Curzon Street is a place in Derby that provides emergency food packages to those in need.

Connected to Derby Church, the center distributes approximately 80 bags of emergency food each week.

Kat, 36, is one of the people who benefited from the service after a relationship breakdown left him homeless.

Jade, Steven and their three-year-old son are another young family who have desperately asked for support from the food bank.

Denise Hawley, community outreach manager, said the service is designed to be a short-term solution.

The bags are supposed to last three days and customers can only claim four every three months.

But Ms. Hawley said the volunteers saw the same faces coming back to the food bank over and over again.

She said: “There has been an undeniable increase in the past two years and I think many of them are Universal Credit.

“It really hit a lot of people, a lot of people really wrestle with it.”

The 54-year-old said the transition from weekly payments to monthly payments was part of the problem.

She explained that the transition period “can be terrible” because people can be left without money for “weeks”.

On top of that, she said that it is more difficult for people to manage their money when all their benefits are paid in one go.

“People don’t always know how to manage their money, so it’s very difficult for people to budget,” she said.

Despite common stereotypes, Ms. Hawley said it is not just the unemployed who walk through their doors.

People in low-income jobs and people on zero-hour contracts were regularly seen at the center.

In particular, Ms. Hawley said that these are the people who “fight” against the idea of ​​using the food bank.

The Hope Center, on Curzon Street

She said, “They think they shouldn’t be using it, but we just welcome them, once they come this way, they allay their fears.”

Even though she didn’t see a solution, Ms. Hawley said, “I think education is the starting point, but I don’t know what else we can do.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Pensions said that people use food banks for many reasons.

They added that it would be “misleading” to link them to a single cause.

The spokesperson said: “The British government continues to spend around £ 95 billion a year on working age benefits, with universal credit supporting more than 2.8 million people across the UK.

“It provides people with financial assistance if they are unemployed, poorly paid or unable to work.

“People can be paid urgently if they need it and 95% of the payments are made in full and on time.

“We have changed the system so that people can receive even more money in the first two weeks than under the old system.”

Could you live for three days on a food bank package?

This is what goes into a standard emergency food package for one person.

Additional items – such as cookies, canned fruit or crisps – could be included if the center received a donation.

But these items are not guaranteed and the center is dependent on donations.

Many people who collect packages have to last longer than a few days.

There is no guarantee that users of the food bank service will have access to cooking equipment – such as a hob or microwave.

Day one

Breakfast: Four Weetabix and milk.

Lunch: A box of baked beans and, if the center had them, bread.

Having dinner: A can of meat or fish, a can of potatoes and a can of peas or carrots.

snacks: Some cookies or candy. If the center has a fruit delivery, they will give people a few pieces.

Drink: A cup of tea, if there is access to hot water.

Day two

Breakfast: Four Weetabix and milk.

Lunch: A can of soup and, provided the center has some, bread.

Having dinner: Half a 500g package of dried pasta or rice, with half a jar of tomato pasta sauce or mild curry sauce.

Snacks: A few cookies, candies or a piece of fruit, depending on the availability of the center.

Drink: A cup of tea, if there is access to hot water.

Day three

Breakfast: Four Weetabix and milk.

Lunch: A box of spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce.

Having dinner: Half a 500g package of dried pasta or rice, with half a jar of tomato pasta sauce or mild curry sauce.

Snacks: A few cookies, crisps or a piece of fruit, depending on the centre’s availability.

Drink: A cup of tea, if there is access to hot water.

