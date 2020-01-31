advertisement

The sixth and final season of “Bojack Horseman” has arrived on Netflix in two halves. Today, the second half and therefore the last eight episodes of the series, land on Netflix.

In the first half of season 6, Bojack (Will Arnett) went into rehabilitation and in this series of episodes, he continues the process of pulling himself together and starting over. Again. He is sober, regularly attends AA meetings, and works as an acting professor at Hollyhock University (Aparna Nancherla). But relations with her sister are strained thanks to this revelation of cliffhanger the last time we saw her.

Diane (Alison Brie) is now on medication and has moved in with Guy (LaKeith Stanfield). A breakthrough in her writer’s block comes but the results leave her dissatisfied. Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) is up, back to work. She is alternately stressed and in balance with the rhythm of her work. Todd (Aaron Paul) is in his element taking care of his baby Ruthie. In addition, he now has a girlfriend at Maude (Echo Gillette). Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tomkins) introduces his fiancée Pickles (Julia Chan) to new friend Joey Pogo (Hilary Swank), and you just know where it’s going to go.

M.’s story is the only one that turns out to be unsatisfactory and anti-climatic. The writers seem to have forgotten what to do with him. All of the other major characters you’ve learned to love and care for end up exactly where they should be. Another annoying element of the final season is the inclusion of these “His Girl Friday” reporters Paige Sinclair (Paget Brewster) and Maximilian Banks (Max Greenfield). They don’t take too long on the screen but you never care about them or understand their purpose. At the very least I suppose their old-style reporting style contributes to the commentary on the role and responsibility (if any) of the media in relation to celebrities. This is a theme that has crossed “Bojack Horseman” and which has reached its peak in these last episodes.

There are still a lot of anthropomorphic jokes that fans love, for example, when Princess Carolyn and Bojack try to coax a dog pupil to come to each of them; later, two rams looking at their phones walk on the street and manage to bump their heads, that is to say horns, together. There are also a few more experimental episodes, where ‘Bojack Horseman’ still excels. As with previous efforts, they are fascinating and beautifully accomplished, offering a distinct insight into the perspectives of the characters (previously we dived into Bojack and his mother’s head; and this turned out to be two of the best episodes in the whole series. ). There are few details in the background that make you laugh or devastate you. At one point, Bojack writes down all the bad things he did on a whiteboard, Todd quietly adding the times he was betrayed by Bojack while Bojack was declaiming in the foreground.

And as the tragicomic series has always done, it poses difficult questions. The viewer is confronted with the notion of whether people deserve a second chance, a third and a fourth. And when did you try enough new starts? Such questions are all the more difficult in this #metoo era, and “Bojack Horseman” never just challenges the extent of the spectator’s empathy. The review of the series on mental health and happiness is also incisive, because in the end, all the characters (except Todd) are affected. All of them find their own way of coping and find their own way.

“Bojack Horseman” does not pretend to have all the answers, it never promised to understand everything. It is not an easy watch. But the conclusion seems correct.

