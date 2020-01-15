advertisement

The rumors about multihyphenate talent Jonah Hill, who works with Adidas, have been confirmed.

The “maniac” actor, who can often be seen in the public looks of the Three Stripes, announced today on Instagram that he will soon have something to do with the German sports giant.

“This is the official announcement that I’m working with adidas,” Hill said on Instagram. “Many thanks to adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and developing them further. It is a dream for me to work with a team that I respect and love. We are happy to show you everything we have worked on. Others are coming very soon. @adidasoriginals. “

Although the author and director of “Mid90s” announced the partnership, details of what will become of it have not been released. Buyers can sign up for notifications on Adidas.com.

On January 3, social media sneaker leak account @pyleaks said Hill and Adidas Originals had teamed up to offer two colorways of the Samba, which will be available for retail for $ 110, and a new version the superstar’s label for sale at a price of $ 140.

The brand tapped Hill in October 2018 to preview their updated Lxcon sneaker before the pair hit stores in January 2019.

