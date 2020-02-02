advertisement

Derby students were informed by email that some of their peers had been isolated after their return from China.

The University of Derby sent the message to its students Thursday evening.

In an email seen by Derbyshire Live, the university told its students that it was following England’s Public Health advice on the epidemic.

He then said: “Key personnel from various departments meet regularly to ensure that we are up to date and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We have students who recently returned to the UK from Wuhan. Following advice from Public Health England and the World Health Organization (WHO), they were isolated.

“They will remain isolated for 14 days. We fully support the students through this and they receive all the necessary supplies. The well-being of the students and their family and friends communicate with them.”

The email added: “Above all, please respect and support each other.

“Here at Derby, we are proud of our diverse and inclusive student population. Please be attentive to any comments regarding this virus and support your colleagues.”

He advised students to continue their normal routines and attend conferences and seminars as usual and encouraged them to check their emails regularly.

Three students who returned from Wuhan before the travel ban was imposed are currently in “self-isolation”.

Fifteen others remain in China, a spokesman confirmed.

