A larger Birds unit has opened at Intu Derby.

The Birds Express kiosk, on the ground floor of the shopping center, near Bodycare, has been closed for renovation since November of last year.

Work to combine two units to create a larger store is now complete.

The new place opened its doors on Wednesday morning, to the delight of hungry buyers.

(Image: Bird bakery)

Elsewhere at Intu Derby, hoarding has increased for the women’s fashion brand Whistles, which is part of the Level 2 unit that housed Accessorize.

