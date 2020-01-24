advertisement

The consensus among many forecasters is that snow will arrive in Derbyshire next week – but when and where will it fall and how much will we get?

Snow is hard to predict, even in a few days, but a mass of “Polar Maritime” air should infiltrate at the start of the work week, and the cold, humid, and current spread of air is the perfect recipe for provide snow showers.

Snow is therefore very likely and we could see showers in Derbyshire, perhaps even by the end of Monday – but we will be lucky to see more than a few flakes at Derby itself.

So far, Derby has seen a little more sleet

The snowfall will arrive from the northwest and is expected to bring the heaviest showers in areas such as North Wales, Scotland and the Pennines.

However, areas above a certain altitude in Derbyshire, mainly typically snow-prone cities such as Buxton and Glossop, are currently very likely to see a coating, if not by the end of Monday and then until to Tuesday and until Wednesday.

The jury is still out on how far this snow will reach the country, but cities like Ashbourne, especially roads south of Buxton like the A515, could be affected.

Strong and stormy winds throughout the next week could also cause drifts along the high stretches of some roads, if snow arrives as expected.

But what do the forecasts say? We scoured some of the main shopping sites to see what Derbyshire might have in store.

BBC

Beeb experts are not predicting snow south of Buxton and its surrounding villages next week, but this suggests that high areas will see snow showers at 8 p.m. Monday and may continue and disappear until ‘to Wednesday morning.

Met Office

The official UK forecaster is currently not forecasting snowfall next week in Derbyshire, or even in western border towns such as Leek and Macclesfield.

Accuweather

The forecast site also shows no signs of snow in Derbyshire in its daily forecast.

Metcheck

The Metcheck website is another resource that currently has no forecast for snow showers in all parts of Derbyshire for the next week.

Netweather.TV

Netweather’s forecasters side with the BBC to suggest that the first snow could arrive Monday evening, but they also suggest that it could continue until Thursday morning, with many showers, especially north of Ashbourne , Tuesday.

Friday morning Netweather chart still shows high chances of snow in Derbyshire

They are among the only forecasters to hint at a brief period of light snow for the city of Derby itself on Tuesday, arriving in the late afternoon. Netweather’s maps hint at a high chance of snow in the Midlands for almost a week.

Real time

Derby’s Facebook page correctly predicted the county’s first snowfall late last year, and its forecaster Robert Shaw said this morning that parts of the Peak District could wake up on Tuesday morning. Referring to Derby himself, he says the most accurate maps suggest that the city “could see snow” around noon Tuesday, but it will not be “dumping”.

Derby weather update

Popular Facebook page forecaster Martin Harris did not provide a forecast this week, but in his long-term fall / winter forecast released in late September, he predicted that Derbyshire’s first significant snow would arrive in early January. He added that we would only see “occasional episodes of snowfall” during the winter and that they “would not last very long.”

Will we see prolonged cold spells this year?

Some forecasters are getting hot on the heels about a phenomenon called an event of sudden stratospheric warming that currently seems possible above us.

These events can trigger a polar vortex which can change the speed and flow of the jet stream and are often known to cause a blockage pattern that locks under high pressure and attracts very cold air from the east. Remember the “beast from the east?” This is due to sudden stratospheric warming.

Unfortunately, these warming events do not always deliver cold weather for the United Kingdom. The sudden stratospheric warming last January excited forecasters, but it was not an event and failed to block the eastern bloc they hoped for.

If, and this is a big deal, the last sudden stratospheric warming is triggered, its effects, if any, will be felt in mid-February, perhaps until March.

Winter is not yet over with us. There are always signs that an appropriate cold spell may be coming.

If that’s your type of thing, keep those fingers crossed.

