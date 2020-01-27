advertisement

The Grammy Awards made it possible to win gold on this emotionally charged Sunday evening. Discover the full summary of the categories and winners of the star ceremony. (Live update)

R & B

Best R&B performance:

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 300 (WINNER)

“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could have been” – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly what I feel” – Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

Best traditional R&B performance:

“Jerome” – Lizzo (WINNER)

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – ​​India.Arie

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for love” – ​​PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Say So” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) (WINNER)

“Could have been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg Rcelious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Watch me now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best Contemporary Urban Album:

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo (WINNER)

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – Nao

Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

Venture – Anderson .Paak

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted – Lucky Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

RAP

Best rap performance:

“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy (WINNER)

“Middle Child” – J.Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Clout” – Offset ft. Cardi B

Best rap / song performance:

“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drain too hard” – Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) (WINNER)

“Bad Idea” – Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)

“Golden Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)

“Racks In The Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” – Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album:

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I am> I was – 21 Savage

IGOR – Tyler, the creator (WINNER)

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

COUNTRY

Best country solo performance:

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson (WINNER)

“Absolutely” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “- Ashley McBryde

“Land of God” – Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker) (WINNER)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “- Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“Everything comes out in the wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of them” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Voiceless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Rock Album:

Social Cues – Cage The Elephant (WINNER)

Amo – Bring me the horizon

In the End – Cranberries

Trauma – I prevail

Wild Roots – Rival Sons

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend (WINNER)

U.F.O.F. – Big Theif

Assume the form – James Blake

I, I – Good Iver

Anima – Thom Yorke

Best traditional pop song album:

Watch now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters (WINNER)

Sì – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

A legendary Christmas – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

When we all fall asleep, where do we go – Billie Eilish (WINNER)

The Lion King: the gift – Beyoncé

Thank you U, Next – Ariana Grande

Collaboration project n ° 6 – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

DANCE / ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Got To Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Piece of your heart” – Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol

Midnight Hour – Skrillex and the boys get along with Ty Dolla $ ign

Best Dance / Electronic Album:

No geography – The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)

LP5 – Apparat

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela (WINNER)

Ancestral reminder – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation – Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

Elevate – Lettuce

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“History repeats itself” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Damage” – Rival Sons

Best metal performance:

“7empest” – Tool (WINNER)

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” – Death Angel

“Bow down” – I prevail

“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage

Best Rock Song:

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) (WINNER)

“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (tool)

“Give yourself a try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History repeats itself” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Comedy Album:

Quality time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen Degeneres

Right now – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle (WINNER)

Best Country Duo / Group performance:

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember me (before you)” – Brothers Osborne

“Voiceless” – Dan & Shay (WINNER)

“Girls” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris ft. Brandi carlile

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“The truth hurts” – Lizzo (WINNER)

“You Must Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Record of the year

“Hey, my” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard place” – H.E.R.

“Talking” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

“The truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F – ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey

“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank you U, then” – Ariana Grande

“I knew her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. HER. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F – ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“The Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black cougars

Billie eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo / Group performance:

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

