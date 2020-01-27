The Grammy Awards made it possible to win gold on this emotionally charged Sunday evening. Discover the full summary of the categories and winners of the star ceremony. (Live update)
R & B
Best R&B performance:
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 300 (WINNER)
“Love again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could have been” – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly what I feel” – Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
Best traditional R&B performance:
“Jerome” – Lizzo (WINNER)
“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” – India.Arie
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built for love” – PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song:
“Say So” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) (WINNER)
“Could have been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg Rcelious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Watch me now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Best Contemporary Urban Album:
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo (WINNER)
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – Nao
Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album:
Venture – Anderson .Paak
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted – Lucky Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
RAP
Best rap performance:
“Racks In The Middle” – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy (WINNER)
“Middle Child” – J.Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
“Clout” – Offset ft. Cardi B
Best rap / song performance:
“Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drain too hard” – Lil Baby & Funna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch
“London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole) (WINNER)
“Bad Idea” – Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper)
“Golden Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross ft. Drake)
“Racks In The Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
“Suge” – Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)
Best Rap Album:
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I am> I was – 21 Savage
IGOR – Tyler, the creator (WINNER)
The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
COUNTRY
Best country solo performance:
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson (WINNER)
“Absolutely” – Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “- Ashley McBryde
“Land of God” – Blake Shelton
“Bring my flowers now” – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker) (WINNER)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “- Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
“Everything comes out in the wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of them” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Voiceless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Rock Album:
Social Cues – Cage The Elephant (WINNER)
Amo – Bring me the horizon
In the End – Cranberries
Trauma – I prevail
Wild Roots – Rival Sons
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album:
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend (WINNER)
U.F.O.F. – Big Theif
Assume the form – James Blake
I, I – Good Iver
Anima – Thom Yorke
Best traditional pop song album:
Watch now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters (WINNER)
Sì – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
A legendary Christmas – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
When we all fall asleep, where do we go – Billie Eilish (WINNER)
The Lion King: the gift – Beyoncé
Thank you U, Next – Ariana Grande
Collaboration project n ° 6 – Ed Sheeran
Lover – Taylor Swift
DANCE / ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
“Got To Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)
“Linked” – Bonobo
“Piece of your heart” – Meduza & Goodboys
“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol
Midnight Hour – Skrillex and the boys get along with Ty Dolla $ ign
Best Dance / Electronic Album:
No geography – The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)
LP5 – Apparat
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela (WINNER)
Ancestral reminder – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation – Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
Elevate – Lettuce
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“History repeats itself” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Damage” – Rival Sons
Best metal performance:
“7empest” – Tool (WINNER)
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” – Death Angel
“Bow down” – I prevail
“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
Best Rock Song:
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) (WINNER)
“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (tool)
“Give yourself a try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History repeats itself” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Comedy Album:
Quality time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen Degeneres
Right now – Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Best Country Duo / Group performance:
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I don’t remember me (before you)” – Brothers Osborne
“Voiceless” – Dan & Shay (WINNER)
“Girls” – Little Big Town
“Common” – Maren Morris ft. Brandi carlile
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“The truth hurts” – Lizzo (WINNER)
“You Must Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Record of the year
“Hey, my” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard place” – H.E.R.
“Talking” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
“The truth hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
“I, I” – Bon Iver
“Norman F – ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey
“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank you U, then” – Ariana Grande
“I knew her” – H.E.R.
“7” – Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always remember us like that” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. HER. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F – ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“The Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black cougars
Billie eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
POP FIELD
Best Pop Duo / Group performance:
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)
“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
