Amazon All or Nothing’s documentaries have looked at teams from various sports around the world.

We learned in October that Tottenham will be featured in this year’s documentary by the English football team, while the American football series will focus on the Philadelphia Eagles. Today we got our first look at the Eagles version thanks to a short teaser trailer and a release date: February 7th.

The Eagles season will be an entertaining one, although we know it ends in a disappointing 17-9 home loss to the Seahawks. The trip into the postseason was certainly eventful and lasted until the last week of the season.

Not surprisingly, the Eagles volunteered as a team.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

The Eagles are not crazy about the idea of ​​being on the all-access show. But they had no choice. Shortly before the start of the season, they received a call from the league, telling them that they had lost out.

“There has to be someone on the show,” said Eagles President Don Smolenski. “And if there are no volunteers, the league will make a selection.”

“There are certain criteria – I don’t remember all of the criteria – for the teams that cannot be selected. If you do not meet these criteria, your name will be put in a bucket with a group of other teams and the league will be selected . “

The same Inquirer piece offered an insight into the production of All or Nothing, which is significantly less intensive than that of Hard Knocks.

“All or nothing” is not as pushy as “hard strokes”. Hard Knocks produces more than 30 producers, camera and sound people every summer.

On a given day, the NovaCare team typically has no more than five people. And given the regular army of reporters and cameras out there every day, they fit in pretty easily.

“We have the media every day,” said Smolenski. “Here are media in practice. Press conferences take place almost daily. There are cameras everywhere. So in many ways there is nothing better than what our players are used to in this market. “

Many Eagles fans, players, and executives may not want to relive the season, but many interested people will be watching in February.

[Inquiry]

