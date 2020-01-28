advertisement

The rumored PlayStation 5 launch event of February 5 seems very unlikely, since Sony is not yet supposed to send out invitations to the press conference. The company is still expected to announce the PS5 next month, just like seven years ago with its predecessor – and fans think they know when it all goes wrong. Sony has already confirmed that it is not present at E3 2020, an event where Sony could have revealed more launch details about the PS5. That means the company will unveil the PS5 well before June, as some studios want to announce PS5 games on the E3, regardless of Sony’s presence at the fair. And we have a piece of evidence that suggests that the announcement of the PS5 is near.

After unveiling the PS5 logo earlier this month at CES 2020, Sony has registered the PS5 trademark in Switzerland. The document has just been included with the IGE PI (reports from the Swiss Federal Institute for Intellectual Property, LetsGoDigital.) The application itself does not reveal juicy details about the PS5, other than the fact that it is called PS5, something we already knew. Sony unveiled the name of the console in October, when it also announced the new features of the DualShock 5 controller.

Trademark registration for upcoming products is a common practice and we are used to seeing trademarks and patent applications, as well as other documentation that companies submit to local regulatory authorities prior to a product launch. The PS5 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated devices of 2020, making it even harder for Sony to hide such paper paths. The same Dutch blog revealed a patent from Sony a few months ago with a complex design for a game console. We later discovered that Sony used the design in the patent for the PS5 development kit that Sony sent to studios.

That said, the trademark application does not tell us when the PlayStation Meeting 2020 event will take place, meaning we are waiting again. If it happens in February, especially if the coronavirus outbreak is still ongoing, Sony will have to announce this shortly.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

