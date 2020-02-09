advertisement

Tonight is the night in Tinseltown when the 92nd Oscars are expected to start in the next few hours.

The ceremony will begin tonight at 1 a.m. GMT at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and we will have full coverage starting at 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning, including a full tour of the winners, losers, speeches and red carpet Photos.

So far, predictions and analysts believe that “1917” should win the award for best film, although “Parasite” may take surprise victory. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger are almost guaranteed to win the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively.

On top of that, people like Billie Eilish will perform at night, with rumors suggesting that she might even play the premiere of the theme song for “ No Time To Die ” at the ceremony tonight. Like last year, this year’s Oscars will be hostless, with individual categories having their own hosts.

The red carpet cover will be available on Twitter from 10 p.m. tonight, but if you want to watch the ceremony as it takes place in Ireland, there is only one place that shows it.

Sky Cinema Oscars will broadcast the ceremony starting at 1 a.m. this evening and will repeat the entire ceremony until February 14. If, however, you didn’t bother standing up to watch the show, a truncated version of the Oscars will be broadcast on RTE2 Monday evening from 9:35 p.m. to 11:25 p.m.

Meanwhile, you can check out all of our Oscar coverage, forecasts, insights, and everything else here.

