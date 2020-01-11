advertisement

As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching (it isn’t, but we need something to wait for), now is the time for the annual Valentine’s Day Special on the Late Late Show.

As always, the audience represents half the pleasure of the series and if you are single, over 18, and have no problem discussing the inner workings of your love life on national television with the very real probability that your parents see it, you’re lucky.

Last night saw the official launch of the search for members of the public, with Tubridy announcing the theme of the show and the general vibe of it all. “We want people to join us in the meeting room of the destiny of meetings. We open our doors, our hearts and our arms to the singletons of this country. Your time is now, the place is here, so apply for the true love … or at least love for 24 hours … “

So, if you’re ready and having fun, here’s how to apply. Just follow this link here and fill out the form. Pay close attention to the story part because, let’s face it, everyone has a horror story of dating. There is also a section on secret crushes and the like, so fill it out definitively while you’re at it.

Who knows, we could end up writing about you and your getaways during its broadcast on February 14?

