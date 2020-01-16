advertisement

If you are like us, you are seriously guilty whenever you have to leave your beloved pet alone in the house.

Sure, you can leave the TV or radio on for them – but how do you know what they really like?

Fortunately, Spotify has come to the rescue by allowing you to generate a playlist specifically for your pet. As long as your pet is a dog, a cat, an iguana, a hamster or a bird, that is.

They also conducted an online survey of 5,000 music streaming animal owners who posted all kinds of interesting information, such as “ 55% think their animal likes the same type of music as they do ” and “ 57% of owners dance with their animal ” (guilty as accused.)

advertisement

Most importantly, the playlist allows you to tailor the music based on your pet’s personality (i.e. shy / friendly), so you won’t scare your shy puppy with heavy metal. The algorithm synchronizes with your own tastes (based on what you’ve listened to on Spotify) to create a playlist that you both will enjoy.

Check out the infographic below and access this link to generate your own playlist.

.

advertisement