RACE FOR DELEGATES

The Democratic Caucus in Iowa takes place on February 3, and the search for delegates in the race could be decided at their congress in mid-July. In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did not reach the magic number for delegates until June 8th.

The Democratic Bureau 2020 candidate will be selected by delegates to the Democratic National Convention, July 13-16, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 2016, the California area code was held on June 7, towards the end of the campaign. This year, California’s 415 delegates will be at stake on Super Tuesday, March 3rd.

The national nomination convention is the ceremony at which the party officially selects its candidate. The delegates are individuals who have been selected to represent their state, territory or Democrats at Congress abroad.

This year, 4,750 delegates will be present: 3,979 confirmed delegates and 771 automatic delegates – so-called super delegates.

In order to win the democratic nomination, a presidential candidate must be supported by a majority of the promised delegates in the first vote: 1,990.

CONVENTION DATA

Republicans 24-27 August Charlotte, North Carolina

Democratic 13th-16th July Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MEDIATED AGREEMENT

The delegates must vote once for their candidate. If a single candidate does not have a majority of the delegates, voting continues until a candidate wins.

Democratic schedule

Only delegates pledged

March 3: Super Tuesday, 1,357 delegates are at stake

With California and Texas holding their primaries on Super Tuesday, more than a third of the U.S. population is expected to vote that day.

Historic Note: The winner of 17 of 18 Super Tuesdays between 1984 and 2016 won his party’s nomination.

Fundraiser for democratic candidates

President Donald Trump raised $ 165 million. Democratic candidates had collected this in millions by January 28

Note: Michael Bloomberg’s donation amounts are not included. The 77-year-old Bloomberg has an estimated net worth of over $ 50 billion and entered the race in November 2019.

Sources: Associated Press, Washington Post, Democratic National Party, National Democratic Committee, BallotPedia, Fox News

