Candidates applying for seats on the Los Angeles City Council are preparing their campaigns for the March 3 presidential election. They are ideally suited to tackle problems such as homelessness, housing shortages, traffic and transportation with donations that have recently become known.

Of the seven races on the ballot, Council District 4 appears to be one of the most competitive, not least because of the high dollar amounts reported as of December 31st. The sprawling neighborhood stretches from Sherman Oaks and Toluca Lake through Hollywood to Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Echo Park.

The incumbent city councilor David Ryu, who was selected as an outsider candidate in 2015, leads the bundle of available funds with an overwhelming majority. He registered a total of $ 1,085,720.81 for this race last week, more than twice as much as his challengers.

Analysis of contributions to three campaigns for the 4th District City Council of Los Angeles as of December 31, 2019. (Los Angeles Daily News)

Ryu has been criticized for receiving donations to the real estate industry, although he promised not to receive developer contributions and support a push for town hall tax-funded elections. Ryu returned several such criticized posts.

His average campaign contribution is $ 582.47, while 46.8% of his contributions come from Los Angeles-based people, the lowest percentage of the race. Ryu’s employees tend to report themselves as retirees, lawyers, or business people.

“Councilor Ryu is still the only member of the City Council who has sworn off developer donations, a promise he has kept since his first race in 2015,” said Ryu’s campaign manager Daniel Eyal. “A handful of posts fell through the cracks during this campaign.”

Charts that analyze contributions to candidates applying for District 4 of the Los Angeles City Council by December 31, 2020. (Scott Templer / Los Angeles Daily News)

Charts that analyze contributions to candidates applying for District 4 of the Los Angeles City Council by December 31, 2020. (Scott Templer / Los Angeles Daily News)



Nithya Raman, a city planner and lawyer for the Silverlake community, collected a significantly lower amount of $ 348,917, according to the L.A. City Ethics Commission. Her average campaign contribution was the highest of all three candidates at $ 739.23.

The Raman campaign donors also made up the highest percentage of Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley-based donors, nearly 30% of whom identified as writers or entertainment industry employees.

Raman, who led the women’s rights group Time’s Up Entertainment, works on a platform of homeless services and environmental issues. In an interview in December, she said she avoided contributions from potential donors related to the real estate industry.

“We will not take any money from which Ryu will take money,” said Raman of the relatively limited funds in her campaign. “At the same time, we have an incredible base of volunteers for whom we don’t have to pay.”

Sarah Kate Levy, a Hollywood-based screenwriter, has raised a total of $ 348,513.28, with the lowest average contribution being $ 430.26. Los Angeles contributors made up 53.8% of their donors, a number of whom say they are employed in the entertainment industry.

“We have agreed not to accept donations from California-based developers unless they are committed to affordable housing,” Levy said in an interview in December.

“I am personally on the fence to exclude certain classes of people or companies from giving,” she added. Until recently, Levy was president of the National Women’s Political Caucus, LA Metro Chapter.

Raman and Levy discussed at a Mid City West Community Council forum this week that Ryu refused to attend. All candidates are expected to debate at 7 p.m. at a Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association meeting. February 19 at Notre Dame High School.

The contributions of the candidates for the 4th district of the Los Angeles City Council as of December 31, 2020 are analyzed in graphics. (Scott Templer / Los Angeles Daily News)

The contributions of the candidates for the 4th district of the Los Angeles City Council as of December 31, 2020 are analyzed in graphics. (Scott Templer / Los Angeles Daily News)



