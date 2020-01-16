advertisement

One of the biggest and longest running stories in last year’s technology is still making waves in 2020 – the aftermath of the US abrupt ban on Huawei, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer that was subsequently prevented from doing business with Google and trying to find a way to do what no smartphone brand has been able to do. That is to offer consumers a viable alternative in an Android iOS world.

Older Huawei phones can still run Android and have access to Google’s app marketplace, but new handsets from the company – such as the Mate 30, released in September, the first Google-free device from Huawei, and the P40 in March comes out – its another story. By preventing Google from receiving a licensed version of Android from Huawei that can be used in new phones, that fact immediately gives the handsets a high burden to overcome outside of China. The phones of the company have fans in some Western countries, but that is partly due to the accessibility of Google services such as Gmail and Google Maps. No wonder that in a New Year’s report from the rotating chairman of Huawei Eric Xu, he identified “survival” as the company’s highest priority in 2020.

The company recently announced a surprising milestone – shipped 6.9 million 5G smartphones worldwide by the end of 2019. Overall, Xu reports that the company shipped more than 240 million units in 2019. We say “surprising”, because that is all despite the American ban.

“We will remain on the US Entity List in 2020,” says Xu. “We will not grow as fast as in the first half of 2019, a growth that continued throughout the year because of the huge momentum in the market. It will be a difficult year for us … Always remember: we are the bamboo stalk tall and proud stands against wind from all directions, whether it is north or south, east or west. “

That brings us to this week, and specifically to the developer event that Huawei organized on Wednesday in London. During the event, the company unveiled an investment of $ 26 million that it hopes will encourage app developers from Great Britain and Ireland to make apps for the company’s phones. By announcing this investment, the company also made some thinly-veiled jabs at US companies such as Apple, when it promised to save only 15% on revenue from its app developers, as opposed to the 30% that Apple and Google charged .

It is crucial for Huawei to speed things up along these lines, because it has not made much progress so far in thriving without Google. The supposedly developing Android replacement operating system called Harmony is still in the making and was not really advertised at the London event (a prediction says it might be finished by the middle of this year). Meanwhile, there are a handful of popular apps in the app store of Huawei such as Snapchat, Fortnite and TikTok, but not much more than that.

If Huawei can make this work and really do something about it, we have succeeded in getting something that has not been done before. The reservation is of course that this is a very, very big problem, because Huawei is holding events like this one this week and encourages app developers to join the company because it is forced. If it doesn’t surrender and comes out of the smartphone game completely, and if Google no longer works with it, the company has no choice but to replace what it has lost, bit by bit, replacing it all by itself.

