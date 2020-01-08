advertisement

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. According to the airline, 63 passengers were Canadians. Since the news broke, stories from victims’ families and loved ones have been shared on platforms. Here’s everything we know so far about Canadian victims.

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand were professors at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Alberta. They were on the plane with their two daughters, Daria Mousavi, 14, and Dorina Mousavi, 9.

Victims of the crash of the Ukrainian International Airport in Iran, University of Alberta professors Mojgan Daneshmand and Pedram Mousavi posed in an undated family photo in Edmonton, Alberta.

advertisement

Family Photo / Delivery via REUTERS

ShekoufehChoupannejad, 56, was a gynecologist working in Edmonton. She was accompanied by her two daughters, a science student at the University of Alberta Saba Saadat, 21, and a graduate of psychology at the University of Alberta Sara Saadat, 23.

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an obstetrician, gynecologist at Northgate Mall, died along with her two daughters, Saba and Sara Saadat.

Facebook

Pouneh Gorji, 25, and Arash Pourzarabi, 26, were newlyweds returning to Edmonton from Friday’s wedding celebration. They were both graduate students at the University of Alberta.

Pouneh Gorji, 25, and Arash Pourzarabi, 26, were newlyweds returning to Edmonton from their wedding celebration.

Facebook

Nasim Rahmanifar and Amir Hossein Saeedinia were graduate students at the University of Alberta, but it is unclear if they have any connection to each other.

Nasim Rahmanifar and Amir Hossein Saeedinia were graduate students at the University of Alberta.

University of Alberta

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, was studying English at Langara College in B.C.

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, was studying English at Langara College, B.C.

PNG

Ayesha Pourghaderi, 36, lived in North Vancouver. She was escorted to the plane by her daughter Fatemah Pasavand, 17, lived in North Vancouver. They are both survived by their husband and father Amir Pasavand who owns a bakery.

Ayesha Pourghaderi, 36 with her husband Amir Pasavand and daughter Fatemah Pasavand. Ayesha and Fatemah were killed in the plane crash.

PNG

Mohammad Saket was an engineer living in North Vancouver. He was escorted to the plane by his wife Fatemah Kazerani, who worked as a dental hygienist.

Mohammad Saket and Fatemah Kazerani worked as a dental engineer and hygienist in North Vancouver.

PNG

Vancouver-based Iranian-Canadian Citizens Association President Kei Esmaeilpour said a three-person Vancouver family was killed in the crash.

Esmaeilpour said Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, an engineer, and Niloofar Razzaghi, who had just completed university training to become a teacher, lived in Vancouver with their 15-year-old son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi.

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi and his wife, Niloofar Razzaghi, were killed in the plane crash along with their 15-year-old son.

Facebook

Esmaeilpour said the family was vacationing in Iran.

He said he worked with Ebnoddin Hamidi and the two had served in civic association together for at least a decade.

Global reports that the young Winnipeg girl Anisa Sadeghi, as well as her parents Mehdi Sadeghi, 43 and Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, 41, all went missing in the collision. The station reported that their deaths had been confirmed by Welcome Place, where Bahareh Haj Esfandiari was working.

Bahareh Hajesfandiari, pictured with his wife Mehdi Sadeghi and their daughter Anisa.

Facebook

The CBC reports that Forough Khadem, another victim, was a University of Manitoba doctorate in immunology. “Forough was one of my best PhD students, a prominent scientist and an amazing human being. I’m completely devastated and trying to deal with that,” said Jude Uzonna, an associate professor at the university. , for CBC.

Forough Khadem is shown in a photo posted by Facebook.

Canadian PRESS / HO-Facebook-Department of Immunology, University of Manitoba

Amir Shirzadi, a board member of the Manitoba Iranian Students Association, said his good friend Amirhossien Ghasemi was on the plane. Shirzad said his friend was visiting his family in Iran and was returning to Winnipeg. Ghasemi was a graduate student in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba. “I saw him before he left the country,” said Shirzadi, who added that the two have played games together.

“I can’t use past tensions. I think he’s coming back. We play again. We talk again. It’s very difficult to use past tensions, very difficult. No one can believe it.”

Farzahen Naderi, 38, lived in Winnipeg. She was escorted to the plane by her son Nozhan Sadr, 11.

Amirhossien Ghorbani, 21, was reported to be from Winnipeg.

Parisa Eghbalian, 42, was a dentist working at Aurora E&E Dentistry in Aurora, Ont. She was on the plane with her daughter, Reera Esmaeilion, 9.

A victim of the collision of the Ukrainian International Airport in Iran, Dr. Parisa Eghbalian, poses with her husband (no photo) at their dental practice in Aurora, Ontario.

Aurora E&E Dentistry / Manual via REUTERS

Ghanimat Azdahri, 36, PhD student in the Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics at the University of Guelph, and Milad Ghasemi Ariani, 32, a doctoral student in marketing and consumer studies, was identified by the university as well as Azdahri’s husband Hamed Alibeiki.

mother Sahar Haghjoo, 37, was on a home trip to Toronto with her only daughter, eight years old Elsa Jadidi. The father and family had arrived from Iran a week earlier, excited to welcome Haghjoo and Jadid back, according to the Globe and Mail.

Sahar Haghjoo, 37, was on a trip home to Toronto with her only daughter, eight-year-old Elsa Jadidi. Appears on Facebook.

Facebook.

Suzan Golbabapour, 49, worked as a real estate agent at Remax in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto. She lived with her husband but had the family back in Iran.

Suzan Golbabapour worked as a real estate agent and lived in Toronto with her husband.

Facebook

Iman Ghaderpanah, 34, and Parinaz GhaderpanahThe 33-year-old was active in the Iranian-Canadian community, especially the charity Tirgan that celebrates Iranian culture and arts, according to the Globe and Mail. “We will always remember Parinaz for her beautiful spirit, contagious energy, warm positive attitude and unconditional dedication. Their premature departure leaves a permanent gap in our hearts,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah photographed in this photo.

Facebook

Evin Arsalani, 30, traveled to Iran with her husband Hiva Molani, 38 years old and one year old daughter Kurdia Molani for a wedding last month, but stayed in place for Arsalani’s birthday on January 2, according to 680 News.

Evin Arsalani, pictured with her husband (who was not in the plane with her).

Facebook

Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammad Asadi Lari they were brother and sister. Both had studied at the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto.

Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammad Asadi Lari photographed.

Facebook

Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian were engineering students at McMaster Automotive Resource Center in Ontario. The Graduate Student Society at McMaster, Iran plans to host a vigil for the two students.

Mehdi Eshaghian and Iman Aghabali are pictured.

Facebook / Linkedn

Residents of Toronto Afifa Tarbhai and her mother Alina Tarbhai, and Asghar Dhirani, were all on convicted flight, City News reports. Alina Tarbhai worked for the Ontario Federation of High School Teachers.

“Alina was a valued employee and was part of a clumsy team in the Provincial Office,” group president Harvey Bischof said in a statement, according to City News. “She was respected and liked by everyone. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who have worked with her. “

570 News reports that Marzieh Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani, also among the dead, were PhD students at the University of Waterloo.

Zahra Naghibi was a research assistant at the University of Windsor Turbulence and Energy Laboratory in Ontario and was the chair of the Windsor chapter of an engineering society group, according to its LinkedIn.

Tourism and Energy Laboratory of the University of Windsor at Zahra Naghibi in Ontario.

Research gate

Mohammad Salehe was a software engineer and developer who began his doctorate at the University of Toronto more than a year ago, the Globe and Mail reported. He was married shortly before arriving in Toronto.

Maya Zibae was a Grade 10 student at Northern High School in Toronto.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar was an engineer working at Bombardier in Montreal and had studied at Concordia University. He and Sara Mamani, also of Montreal, had recently been married and were in Iran for a ceremony about their marriage, according to a close friend and associate.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani worked as engineers in Concordia and were returning to celebrate their wedding in Iran.

Linked

Arvin Morattab studying at the supérieure olecole de technologie in Montreal and visiting Iran on vacation. In September, he was hired as a senior energy engineer by Eaton, an Irish-based company.

Aida Farzaneh, a construction energy specialist, worked for the architectural firm Montreal Lemay and was a lecturer at ETS.

Aida Farzaneh and Arvin Morattab.

Facebook

Mohamed Moeini worked with Bombardier Recreational Products in Valcourt. Moeini, 35, had been in Quebec for four years and had returned to Iran for a family visit on vacation.

Sharieh Faghihi, 58, was a dentist practicing in Halifax.

Dr Sharieh Faghihi pictured in this photo, worked as a dentist in Halifax.

tweet

advertisement