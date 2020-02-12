Two Wet’suwet’en houses have legally challenged the Coastal GasLink pipeline, but their challenge is not based on Aboriginal rights or title arguments.

Two chiefs of law have petitioned the Canadian federal court to stop the $ 6.6 billion natural gas pipeline, which would violate Canada’s commitment to the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases.

“The climate crisis is already hitting our territories hard,” said Alphonse Gagnon, whose chief title is Dini Ze ‘Lho’imggin, in a press release.

“All you have to do is look at the shrinking Hudson Bay Mountain glacier and count the salmon. If Canada can further approve the infrastructure for fracked gas projects within 40 years, our areas will become wasteland before the project licenses expire.”

“Since colonization, the feverish pace of industrialization has triggered a climate crisis because indigenous peoples have been ousted by the protection of the country from which they came,” said Warner Naziel (Dini Ze ‘Smogilhgim).

“It is time for the indigenous people to adopt our traditional forms of government and begin this process of healing the biosphere.”

The Wet’suwet’en have a dual governance system. While all five elected band councilors support the Coastal GasLink project, some hereditary bosses are against it.

