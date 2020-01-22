Do you want something?
We are approaching the second month of the year, although it feels like we are on day 137 in January.
February. What can we expect? Well, there’s a general election in February, but other than that, we can expect a whole host of new additions to Netflix.
Here is an overview …
Netflix original TV series
Van Helsing: Season 4 – Feb 8
My holo love – 7 Feb
Locke & Key – February 7th
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – Feb 13
Cable Girls: Last Season – Feb 14
Gentefied – Feb 21
Puerta 7-21 Feb
Spectros – Feb 20
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 – Feb 28
I do not agree – Feb 26
Altered Carbon: Season 2 – Feb. 2
Followers – Feb 27
Unstoppable – Feb 28
Queen Sono – February 28th
Side restaurants – Feb 28
Weekly television series
Better Call Saul: Season 5 (New episodes every week from February 24)
Netflix Original Film
Horse girls – Feb 7
The coldest game – February 8th
To all guys: P.S. I still love you – February 12th
Isi & Ossi – February 14th
La trinchera infinita – Feb 28
All the bright places – 28 Feb
Netflix Original Comedy
Tom Papa: You do great! February 4th – 4th
Netflix original documentation
The pharmacist – 5 Feb
Who killed Malcolm X? – February 7th
CAMINO A ROMA – February 11th
The Cooking Show: Volume 3 – February 19
Babies – February 21
Netflix kids and family
Team Kaylie: Part 3 – February 3rd
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 – Feb 7
Epic Choice-o-Rama Underpants – February 11th
Glitch Techs – Feb 21
Pup Academy – February 21
Ashley Garcia’s expanding universe – Feb. 17
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution – February 27th
Netflix original anime
Dragon Quest Your Story – Feb 13
Insect Cage Cagaster – 6 Feb
