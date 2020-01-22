advertisement

We are approaching the second month of the year, although it feels like we are on day 137 in January.

February. What can we expect? Well, there’s a general election in February, but other than that, we can expect a whole host of new additions to Netflix.

Here is an overview …

Netflix original TV series

Van Helsing: Season 4 – Feb 8

My holo love – 7 Feb

Locke & Key – February 7th

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 – Feb 13

Cable Girls: Last Season – Feb 14

Gentefied – Feb 21

Puerta 7-21 Feb

Spectros – Feb 20

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 – Feb 28

I do not agree – Feb 26

Altered Carbon: Season 2 – Feb. 2

Followers – Feb 27

Unstoppable – Feb 28

Queen Sono – February 28th

Side restaurants – Feb 28

Weekly television series

Better Call Saul: Season 5 (New episodes every week from February 24)

Netflix Original Film

Horse girls – Feb 7

The coldest game – February 8th

To all guys: P.S. I still love you – February 12th

Isi & Ossi – February 14th

La trinchera infinita – Feb 28

All the bright places – 28 Feb

Netflix Original Comedy

Tom Papa: You do great! February 4th – 4th

Netflix original documentation

The pharmacist – 5 Feb

Who killed Malcolm X? – February 7th

CAMINO A ROMA – February 11th

The Cooking Show: Volume 3 – February 19

Babies – February 21

Netflix kids and family

Team Kaylie: Part 3 – February 3rd

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 – Feb 7

Epic Choice-o-Rama Underpants – February 11th

Glitch Techs – Feb 21

Pup Academy – February 21

Ashley Garcia’s expanding universe – Feb. 17

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution – February 27th

Netflix original anime

Dragon Quest Your Story – Feb 13

Insect Cage Cagaster – 6 Feb

