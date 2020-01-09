Abigail Rosenthal, USA TODAY’S NETWORK
Wednesday
January 8, 2020 at 12:01 am
January 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Skywatchers, mark your calendar. There are 13 full moons to watch this year.
This spring offers two supermoons back to back. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth as long as it is full. According to space.com, the Supermoon will be the larger of the two in April.
But October could be the main moon event of the year. The month will have two full moons, including one on Halloween. The next time we see an equally spooky moon is 2039. Plan your werewolf costumes accordingly.
Here are all the nights you can see a full moon this year.
10. January
February 9th
March 9 (supermoon)
April 7 (super moon)
May 7th
June 5th
5th July
3rd August
September 2nd
October 1
October 31st
30th of November
December 29th