Abigail Rosenthal, USA TODAY’S NETWORK

Wednesday

January 8, 2020 at 12:01 am

January 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Skywatchers, mark your calendar. There are 13 full moons to watch this year.

This spring offers two supermoons back to back. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the earth as long as it is full. According to space.com, the Supermoon will be the larger of the two in April.

But October could be the main moon event of the year. The month will have two full moons, including one on Halloween. The next time we see an equally spooky moon is 2039. Plan your werewolf costumes accordingly.

Here are all the nights you can see a full moon this year.

10. January

February 9th

March 9 (supermoon)

April 7 (super moon)

May 7th

June 5th

5th July

3rd August

September 2nd

October 1

October 31st

30th of November

December 29th

