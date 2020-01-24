advertisement

Graham is still reliable.

It’s Friday, you may already know what to expect in this week’s Late Late Show. That means we just have to give you the Graham Norton cast … and a little later the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.

Norton is coming back to our screens tonight and will bring some good entertainment again.

Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson will be on the couch while they promote their new family film Dolittle.

Hugh Laurie will return to the show while describing his role in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” released today in Ireland and currently has a 95% rating for “Rotten Tomatoes”.

Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam will perform while chatting about his film “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”.

Eventually there will be music by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles as she performs the track “She Used to Be Mine” by her musical waitress.

