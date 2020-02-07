advertisement

Do you stay inside?

It’s Friday, which can mean a few things. First, the Friday Pub Quiz will take place a little later, so be careful.

This also means that the Late Late Show will be shown on our screens. Check out the lineup here and there’s also the Graham Norton Show bonus for those who don’t prefer late late shows.

Graham has a blockbus show on offer again.

Mark Ruffalo will be on the couch to discuss his new film Dark Waters. The three-time Oscar winner can be seen in the new law thriller, which will be released in Irish cinemas on February 28, as well as in the stars Tim Robbins and Anne Hathaway.

Clip about focus functions

Friends star David Schwimmer will also be in the studio to talk about his new spy comedy Intelligence, along with his co-star, British comedian and writer Nick Mohammed.

Black Books and episode star Tamsin Greig will also advertise their new show Belgravia.

Alicia Keys will be the musical guest of the week and perform her new single “Underdog”.

