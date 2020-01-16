advertisement

A very good cast this week.

Eclectic is the best word to describe this week’s Late Late Show, and it will be interesting when Ryan Tubridy sits down to chat with the following people.

David Meyler

The former Irish captain, who swapped his soccer shoes for virtual ones and is one of the best FIFA video players in the world, will be talking to Ryan.

Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin

Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin will join Ryan to thank the Irish public for their continued support after the devastating death of their daughter Nóra during their family vacation in Malaysia last August.

Following news that the Malaysian authorities have decided to close the case after the 15-year-old’s death, Nóra’s parents will explain why they are now seeking support from the Irish public.

Alan Sugar

Billionaire businessman Alan Sugar will not let up on his feelings for Jeremy Corbyn, and will discuss the caliber of the emerging Irish entrepreneurs he’s looking for before the next series of The Apprentice.

Pete Best

Pete Best, former Beatles drummer, will speak in the studio about his beginnings as part of the group that would later become the largest band in the world, and his later career as a musician that made way for Ringo Starr in 1962.

Elsewhere…

When she appeared on the Late Late Show two weeks ago, Kathleen Keyes appealed to people across Ireland to register for organ donation. Every year, an average of 80 grieving families make the decision to donate their relatives’ organs, hoping that they can help someone in need. This Friday we meet some of the people who have benefited from the courageous donation decision.

Limericks Hermitage Green – with Barry Murphy from JOE’s own House of Rugby podcast – will also be part of the musical performances tomorrow evening.

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One on Friday January 17th at 9:35 p.m.

