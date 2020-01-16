advertisement

This will be a show.

While the Late Late Show has a very good cast, the Graham Norton Show only has that little extra star power.

As always, we expect the Corkman to be in flying form when he sits down to chat with the following people.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan

Both talented actors play the leading role in Just Mercy, but they are sure to have a lot more conversation

After all, Jordan has come a long way since serving on The Wire, and frankly he’s currently one of the most reliable stars in Hollywood. Besides that, he also played Vince Howard in Friday Night Lights, so we’ll always love him too!

As for Jamie Foxx, there isn’t a single facet of the entertainment business – or the person – he doesn’t know. When the Oscar winner is lying on the couch, he is always good value for money.

Jennifer Saunders

The comedy icon shifts gears with her new mystery thriller on Netflix, The Stranger. After seeing the trailer, we are very excited to see what this drama has to offer.

Patrick Stewart

The popular actor and incredibly personable star of the X-Men saga repeats his other famous role in Star Trek: Picard. With that in mind, we just want him to chat about his friendship with Ian McKellen.

Music comes from Michael Kiwanuka Who is playing “Hero”?

The Graham Norton will air on BBC1 this Friday at 11:05 p.m.

THIS WEEK! We are together with @SirPatStew, @iamjamiefoxx, @ michaelb4jordan, @ferrifrump & @michaelkiwanuka! This Friday on @BBCOne at 10:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/X4pE6YS2Tc

– Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 15, 2020

