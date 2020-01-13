The biggest cinema awards ceremony of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the 2020 Oscar nominations have been revealed.
Actor and producer John Cho (‘Star Trek’) and actor / writer / producer Issa Rae (‘Insecure’) today announced the Oscar nominations.
This year marks the 92nd Academy Awards.
Leading the race for the highest number of nominations is “Joker” with 11 nods while “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received 10 nominations each.
Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women".
Here are the nominations for the 24 Oscar categories:
BEST IMAGE
The Irishman
Little woman
Marriage story
1917
Joker
Jojo rabbit
Parasite
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Ford vs. Ferrari
BEST ACTRESS IN A MAIN ROLE
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Scarlett Johansson, ‘Marriage Story’
Saoirse Ronan, “Little women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
BEST PLAYER IN A LEADING ROLE
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORT ROLE
Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Florence Pugh, “Little women”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
BEST PLAYER IN A SUPPORT ROLE
Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Tom Hanks, “A nice day in the neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, ‘1917’
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
THE BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
Little woman
The two popes
Joker
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYER
Marriage story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Knives out
BEST MOVIE MOVIE
Toy story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing link
I lost my body
Klaus
Best international film
corpus christi
Honeyland
Parasite
Wretched
Pain and glory
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)
Randy Newman (‘Marriage Story’)
Thomas Newman (‘1917’)
Alexandre Desplat (“Little women”)
John Williams (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself” (‘Toy Story 4’)
“I’m with you” (“Breakthrough”)
“In the unknown” (‘Frozen II’)
“(I will) Love me again” (‘Rocketman’)
“Standing” (‘Harriet’)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Joker
Little woman
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once upon a time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo rabbit
Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Lighthouse
BEST MOVIE ASSEMBLY
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
Joker
Ford vs. Ferrari
Parasite
BEST SOUND EDITION
1917
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIX
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
Bomb
Joker
1917
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Judy
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Irishman
1917
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American factory
At the edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
The cave
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY SUBJECT
Without
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)
Life is beyond me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST LIVE SHORT ACTION MOVIE
fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Dcera (girl)
Sister
The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday February 9.
