The biggest cinema awards ceremony of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the 2020 Oscar nominations have been revealed.

Actor and producer John Cho (‘Star Trek’) and actor / writer / producer Issa Rae (‘Insecure’) today announced the Oscar nominations.

This year marks the 92nd Academy Awards.

Leading the race for the highest number of nominations is “Joker” with 11 nods while “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received 10 nominations each.

D’irlandais is the nomination of the best actress for Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women”.

Here are the nominations for the 24 Oscar categories:

BEST IMAGE

The Irishman

Little woman

Marriage story

1917

Joker

Jojo rabbit

Parasite

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Ford vs. Ferrari

BEST ACTRESS IN A MAIN ROLE

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Scarlett Johansson, ‘Marriage Story’

Saoirse Ronan, “Little women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

BEST PLAYER IN A LEADING ROLE

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORT ROLE

Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Florence Pugh, “Little women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST PLAYER IN A SUPPORT ROLE

Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A nice day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, ‘1917’

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

THE BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

Little woman

The two popes

Joker

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYER

Marriage story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives out

BEST MOVIE MOVIE

Toy story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing link

I lost my body

Klaus

Best international film

corpus christi

Honeyland

Parasite

Wretched

Pain and glory

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Randy Newman (‘Marriage Story’)

Thomas Newman (‘1917’)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little women”)

John Williams (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I can’t let you throw yourself” (‘Toy Story 4’)

“I’m with you” (“Breakthrough”)

“In the unknown” (‘Frozen II’)

“(I will) Love me again” (‘Rocketman’)

“Standing” (‘Harriet’)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Joker

Little woman

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once upon a time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo rabbit

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Lighthouse

BEST MOVIE ASSEMBLY

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

Joker

Ford vs. Ferrari

Parasite

BEST SOUND EDITION

1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIX

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Bomb

Joker

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Judy

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American factory

At the edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

The cave

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY SUBJECT

Without

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)

Life is beyond me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST LIVE SHORT ACTION MOVIE

fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Dcera (girl)

Sister

The Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday February 9.

