“You’ll fall in love in a minute.”

Regarding Irish literature, Sally Rooney’s Normal People is one of the greatest success stories of the recent past.

The book was nominated for the Man Booker Prize in 2018, but was also voted Waterstones’ Book of the Year 2018 and recognized as the best novel at the 2018 Costa Book Awards.

To put it bluntly, people absolutely loved it.

So much so that the BBC has ordered a TV adaptation of the show and we can finally get a trailer.

The show plays Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell.

Look here:

Clip about BBC Three

It has been announced that Normal People will be available on BBC Three “soon”, but an exact release date has not yet been released.

Rooney spoke to Vanity Fair about creating the show and said:

“My favorite scenes from the book generally consisted of conversations between the two protagonists – in abandoned houses, in the kitchen, in cars, and in bed.

“I’m excited to see how this dynamic on the screen unfolds in a new way.”

,

