Over the course of the Oscar speeches, one of the most anticipated of the evening was undoubtedly Brad Pitt’s speech for best supporting role.

On the one hand, his speeches to date had made jokes, and really showed how kind and gregarious he could be, and who doesn’t want more? However, when Pitt finally arrived at the base, the event probably exceeded him a little.

Instead of being somewhat laconic and funny, Pitt looked and seemed really emotional and his voice started to crack as he opened with a joke on John Bolton and Donald Trump’s Senate recall process, before thanking Quentin Tarantino.

He continued, touting his Oscar-winning co-star and colleague Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll be riding your pigtails any day. The view is fantastic,” joked Pitt, before thanking director of photography Robert Richardson, Robert Garcia (Pitt’s driver, we checked IMDb for that one), and Mike Moh – who played Bruce Lee in the film.

Pitt ended the speech by thanking his children as his voice began to crack even more, thanking them and saying that they “color everything I do”.

