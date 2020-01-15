advertisement

When Game of Thrones ended in May, it left a huge vacuum that needs to be filled. Several TV series debuted in the same genre as contenders, and some of them were pretty good. HBO launched its dark materials and guards last fall and Amazon’s Carnival Row has been released earlier. Winter then came with the first season of The Witcher, which is perhaps the best Thrones alternative of the bunch. However, there is yet another Thrones rival that has the potential to become the most exciting Game of Thrones replacement. That’s the Lord of the Rings TV series from Amazon that is currently in production, and the main cast has just been confirmed.

The new TV series will serve as a prequel to the first Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it is based on another period of adventures from the rich Middle Earth universe of J.R.R Tolkien. However, it is too early to discuss plot details or spoilers, because the show has not even started photographing.

At TCA this week, Amazon has just unveiled the main cast of the series. Per Deadline includes the cast Robert Aramayo (Behind Her Eyes), Owain Arthur (The One and Only Ivan), Nazanin Boniadi (Hotel Mumbai), Tom Budge (The Proposition), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ismael Cruz Córdova ( Mary Queen of Scots), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow), Markella Kavenagh (The Cry), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Tyroe Muhafidin (Two Sands), Sophia Nomvete (Vice Versa), Megan Richards (Wanderlust) ), Dylan Smith (I Am The Night), Charlie Vickers (Medici: Masters of Florence) and Daniel Weyman (Great Expectations).

advertisement

“After an extensive global search, we are delighted to finally unveil the first group of brilliant artists to participate in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series,” said showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay in a statement. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth back to life for fans and audiences worldwide.”

Interestingly, a few key roles have yet to be cast, but we have no idea what they are or which actors are being considered for them. Deadline says that shooting will start next month and reading the table is already underway in New Zealand. View Deadline coverage for more information about the Lord of the Rings cast.

Image source: New Line Cinema

.

advertisement