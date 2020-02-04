advertisement

I know I’m on the game very, very late, but I just started watching The Mandalorian and it’s so good. I was a big fan of the original Star Wars movies as a child, but nothing that was released after the original three really appealed to me. Some of them are of course entertaining, but for me they really lack the feeling that the originals had. The stories are not that interesting, the characters are not so compelling, and the writing is simply not comparable to what we expect from blockbuster movies these days. That said, The Mandalorian is a completely different story. You are immediately pulled away and it gets better and better. If you subscribe to Disney + and you have not viewed it in any way, you should really watch it, even if you like me and are not a fan of Star Wars movies. If you don’t have Disney + or if you don’t fall far behind like me and you have seen the show, don’t worry, because there is much more to watch.

Those of you who keep track of new releases and do not stay behind like me are undoubtedly looking for the newest and best new shows to watch. If you are debating which series to binge-watch next time, it’s time to look at the beehive of the internet for guidance.

People who use the TV Time app on iOS or Android know that this is one of the best ways to keep track of all the different series that you watch on all platforms, from traditional TV and Netflix to premium channels such as HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and every other top streamer there is. Furthermore, it is also a great way to see what everyone is looking at.

advertisement

The company behind the TV Time app anonymises its data and uses it to compile weekly lists that highlight the different shows that people watch. If you are wondering what to view next, these lists are always a great place to start.

This week’s list, like most TV Time round-ups, is dominated by Netflix. Five of the top 10 shows this week are Netflix originals, including the shows at # 1 and # 2 places. The debut season of Ragnarok comes to # 1 this week, while the new season of BoJack Horseman brought the show to # 2. Netflix ‘new show October Faction is # 5 on this week’s list, Rise of Empires: Ottoman is # 6 and Money Heist comes in at # 10. That includes all Netflix shows that have cracked the top 10 in the latest TV Time-roundup, and you can see the rest of the list below.

Image source: TV time

Image source: Apple

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

. [TagsToTranslate] netflix

advertisement