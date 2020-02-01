advertisement

You can no longer have a boogie on: The Rink Way dance hall in Swadlincote was a popular destination for friends and lovers of the time, but it is now over. Paramount, now the Empire, also at Swadlincote, was also popular if it was short lived and left empty. The popular ‘Swad Disco’ at Grove Hall was also a popular event for those under 18 to dance together. On their way to Burton, the old Barracuda in Station Street had many forms over the years, including Brown’s, The Burton Snatch, Goodridge, Gravity, Camino to name a few. However, the nightclub did not last long and is now an art gallery. Who remembers dancing all night long at Barnaby’s on High Street? At the time, it was a popular place and since its closure, it was also known as Uba Rooms, The Lounge, Bullit, Cafe Mocha, and is now the Prince of Brewers. Chicago Rock was a great feather for Burton when it opened at Middleway Park, but has been closed for over a decade and has since been turned into a pair of restaurants, Bella Italia and Nandos. Appleby, on Green Street, was a popular rock and biker pub at the time, but has since closed for housing. Going back further, some may remember the old Clowns nightclub with its fun Jokers pub in New Street. It later became The Avenue and ended up in Abracadabras before being transformed into the Wing Wah restaurant, which still exists today. Partygoers could also visit the Millennium, which was located above the Burton men’s clothing store in Station Street, and the Continental Club, in New Street, which later became the attic, then Bar Blush. There was also the famous 76 Club which later turned into Jav’s at High Street. It no longer exists. Heading towards Bargates before Superbowl 2000, the first floor was the Adams nightclub, before becoming Eves, Coasters and then Central Park. It then turned into a bowling alley which closed in 2007.

You can no longer dine at: Pizza Galore, based in the old Sheffield Cycles, in Station Street, Burton, did not last long and is now the new home base for Italian restaurant Veneziaa. Another site that we lost recently is that of Enrico, in New Street, which is now the Claypot Lounge. Ruby’s, at Hawkins Lane, The Curry Center, Bargates, and Jerry’s Diner which started at Worthington Walk have also disappeared. Staffordshire Kitchen, on the first floor of The Octagon shopping center, closed 20 years ago and the unit has remained empty ever since. Many may remember the squirrels, in New Street, which is now Bar XV, or The Leg O ‘Lamb, who sat above the locomotive, in Station Street, and the New China, in Borough Road was a popular place. More recently, we saw the closure of Kwei Ping, on Station Street, which is currently empty. In Swadlincote, The Yard and Moza HQ, on Belmont Street, closed, the building having since become a pub, Bodells.

You can no longer buy on: Woolworths had stores in Burton and Swadlincote, which were closed more than 10 years ago, while we also said goodbye to Kwik Save at Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, which was bulldozed to make room for accommodation. You may also remember the Pricefighter department store and Discount Homemaker at Station Street, Burton, which now houses Argos. Before the Burton Place Mall, the mall was called Worthington Walk. Here it was a range of stores, including Roberts the butcher and Croft Furniture Ltd. You can no longer shop at Littlewoods in Burton’s High Street. The building is now occupied by Primark. Safeway is also a name that is no longer pronounced. Now it’s Asda, at Orchard Street, Burton. The Coopers Square shopping center is now missing a Dixons and Mark One, as well as an Ann Summers, Richards, Heaven Scent and Thomas Cook, which closed more recently. We have included a more extensive list of Burton stores here and Swadlincote stores here.

You can no longer have a pint at: The Wellington Arms, on Wellington Street, which has been converted into apartments and boarding houses. Wetmore Whistle, in Wetmore Road, which was demolished to extend the parking lot next to Midland Classic staff. Many may remember the Stapenhill Gardens, but it is now demolished with more than 20 houses built on the site. Trafalgar Inn on Waterloo Street has been converted into apartments. The Union Inn, Union Street; The Nelson, Winshill and The Builder’s Arms, Moor Street, have all been converted into housing, while the Union of Workers, Uxbridge Street, is now a store. In southern Derbyshire, where the Navigation Inn, at Spring Cottage Road, Overseal, was demolished and is now a residential lodge site. There is also the Masons Arms, at Burton Road, Midway, which has been demolished to make way for a local chapter in Sainsbury’s. Barley Mow, at Park Road, at Church Gresley, has been closed for many years and is currently abandoned. The Nags Head, on Main Street, in Overseal, was demolished to be replaced by housing, a lot shared by Travelers Rest, in New Street, in Church Gresley. We have included a more extensive list of Burton pubs here and Swadlincote pubs here.

We cannot go to court: Burton County and Magistrate Courts have closed for the past 15 years. Horninglow Street Magistrate Court closed in 2016 to save the government £ 200,000 a year. The Grade II listed building and its modern extension are now both available for rent. The County Court on Station Street has been transformed into apartments and a yoga studio. It closed its doors in March 2013 as part of a national reorganization of services. Court cases that would have been handled before are now handled by Derby. Burton police cells also closed in 2019, criminals who have now left the city streets being transferred and treated in Cannock or Tamworth cells.

You cannot bowling For many years, bowling was a popular pastime for the people of Burton. Superbowl 2000 was one of the last remaining businesses on Bargates, in High Street, Burton, until the site was sold to Tesco. In 2007, the bowling alley closed with the hope of moving elsewhere. However, that never materialized, and the Tesco “super store” also did not plan the site which did not obtain a building permit. Tesco sold Bargates and the site was demolished in 2011, leaving the city without bowling.

You cannot mine at Swadlincote: Perhaps strange to mention, but at the time, Swadlincote was rich in mines, playing a major role in the city’s economy and employing thousands of people. The last active coal mine in the region, at Donisthorpe, closed in 1990. Some of the mining sites were sunk in the open and were therefore exploited from above rather than from below. These, as well as all of the clay pits, were mostly filled with few traces remaining that one of these industries existed. In 1810, there were open pits in Donisthorpe, Rawdon, Granville, Church Gresley, Hastings and Gray and Stanton. In 1857, Gresley Wood, Swadlincote, Oakthorpe, Netherseal, Cadley Hill, Coton Park, Bretby and Granville number 2 were added to this list. These have all disappeared since, but can now be viewed in a different light thanks to the Conkers visitor attraction which was once the Rawdon mine and the Swadlincoite Snowsports Center which was once the waste site of the Granville coal mine.

