Monday’s “Raw” is on its knees: tonight USA Network’s weekly wrestling series features WWE’s very first “Fist Fight” match, and everyone, from fans to six, has tried the real thing Find out rules for this event.

Well, TheWrap first got the details. Before Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Big Show, Seth Rollins, and AOP go into trouble, they’ll probably want to read this.

The “fistfight” that will be the most important event on Monday is not blocked, there is no disqualification, no counting, no traps and no submissions – a first in the industry, a WWE spokesman told TheWrap.

“The game ends when the referee declares that a team can no longer continue,” said the spokesman.

Yes, a whole team of three players (storyline) has to be “ko” for the match to be concluded.

“This is a real fist fight. Do you know what fist fights are like? When we’re in high school and I say, “We’ll see each other at 3 am and then meet again. We’re having a fist fight.” Fist fights take place until one or two fall. That’s a growl, that’s West Side Story, the same person told us in the promo part of our conversation. “This is where a score is set or an action is dramatically increased.”

It is clear that it is not a legitimate fist fight like the boxing matches from the WWF “Brawl for All” from 1998. This “fist fight” is still a scripted wrestling match – just one with unique conditions and a cool name.

All right, K.O.? We could have saved Owens a lot of cell phone minutes. See below.

Hello @WWE.

Can someone tell me what rules a fist fight has? If I hit Seth in the face, will we win?

I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped

Anyway, I know.

Thanks a lot! ☺️

– Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 11, 2020

Well, Kevin, you’re going to win a third. I still have to take out Akam and Rezar – a big challenge, but nobody has the physically dominant fists for a fist fight like one of your partners, The Big Show.

“Raw” takes place tonight in Lexington, Kentucky. The teams are Owens, Joe and Show against the “Monday Night Messiah” Rollins and the Authors of Pain tag team.

But that’s not all a hacky (non-wrestling) promo has to offer!

The final hour of “Raw” that evening will also include a contract signing between Asuka and Raw’s women’s winner Becky Lynch. The two will fight for the title next Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Additional 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET will also show another rematch between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black, two wrestlers who have had an amazing rivalry lately.

Also recently, “Monday Night Raw” in the USA under the direction of Executive Director Paul Heyman has seen a revival in ratings.

According to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day reviews, the episode “Raw” of December 30, 2019 with the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley rose by + 46% in the age group of 18-49 year olds compared to the previous episode. Overall, viewers increased by 33%. These improvements made the final “Raw” of 2019 the best rated and most viewed episode of the WWE flagship series in three months.

Perhaps even more impressive, the January 6 episode has largely stayed the same as last week’s momentum, subtracting just a few percentage points from these huge leaps.

Today’s “Raw” in the form of ESPN’s NCAA National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU is facing a huge cable competition. Both live sporting events start at 8 p.m. ET and both last approximately three hours.

“Raw” ratings are likely to drop, but WWE will not go without a (fist) fight.

