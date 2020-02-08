Love her or hate her, the Razzie Awards are back for another year …
Box office and critical nightmare catsSylvester Stallones Rambo: Last blood and Tyler Perry A family funeral from Madea This year’s Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as The Razzies – are headed by eight nominations.
Imagine the raids like a public Oscar, where the worst in the cinema from last year is “cheerfully” celebrated.
Every now and then even a victorious person turns up to accept their fate, like Halle Berry 2005 for Catwoman and Sandra Bullock 2010 for All About Steve. The following evening, Bullock added to their trophy packaging and won the Oscar for Best Actress for their appearance on The Blind Side.
Although you may think the whole thing is a bit sad and pointless, there is an iconic appeal in the game. If you’re a fan of such bad, good, or just miserable films, you probably want to know who and what is on the menu this time.
The worst picture
cats
Rambo: Last blood
The fanatic
The ghost of Sharon Tate
A family funeral from Madea
Worst actor
Matthew McConaughey – Serenity
David Harbor – Hellboy
Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: The Last Blood
John Travola – The Fanatic / Trading Paint
James Franco – Zeroville
Worst actress
Hilary Duff – The Visitation of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway – Serenity / The Hustle
Rebel Wilson – The Hustle
Tyler Perry (as Madea) – A family funeral from Madea
Francesca Hayward – cats
Worst supporting actor
James Corden – cats
Tyler Perry – a funeral for the Madea family (as Joe)
Tyler Perry – A Family Funeral from Madea (as Uncle Heathrow)
Bruce Willis – glass
Seth Rogen – Zeroville
Worst supporting actress
Judi Dench – cats
Jessica Chastain – Dark Phoenix
Rebel Wilson – cats
Fenessa Pineda – Rambo: Last Blood
Cassi Davis – A family funeral from Madea
The worst director
Fred Durst (yes, known for Limp Bizkit) – The fanatic
Tom Hooper – cats
Neil Marshal – Hellboy
Adrian Grunberg – Rambo: Last Blood
James Franco – Zeroville
Worst screenplay
cats
The ghost of Sharon Tate
hell boy
Rambo: Last blood
A family funeral from Madea
Worst remake, rip off or sequel
Dark phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
hell boy
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
Worst reckless disregard for human life and public property
Drawn over concrete
The ghost of Sharon Tate
hell boy
joker
Rambo: Last blood
Razzie Redeemer Award
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name
Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parable / Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gemstones
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Will Smith – Aladdin
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVFTYOm2Dew (/ embed)
Clip about Razzie Channel
,