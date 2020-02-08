advertisement

Love her or hate her, the Razzie Awards are back for another year …

Box office and critical nightmare catsSylvester Stallones Rambo: Last blood and Tyler Perry A family funeral from Madea This year’s Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as The Razzies – are headed by eight nominations.

Imagine the raids like a public Oscar, where the worst in the cinema from last year is “cheerfully” celebrated.

Every now and then even a victorious person turns up to accept their fate, like Halle Berry 2005 for Catwoman and Sandra Bullock 2010 for All About Steve. The following evening, Bullock added to their trophy packaging and won the Oscar for Best Actress for their appearance on The Blind Side.

advertisement

Although you may think the whole thing is a bit sad and pointless, there is an iconic appeal in the game. If you’re a fan of such bad, good, or just miserable films, you probably want to know who and what is on the menu this time.

The worst picture

cats

Rambo: Last blood

The fanatic

The ghost of Sharon Tate

A family funeral from Madea

Worst actor

Matthew McConaughey – Serenity

David Harbor – Hellboy

Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: The Last Blood

John Travola – The Fanatic / Trading Paint

James Franco – Zeroville

Worst actress

Hilary Duff – The Visitation of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway – Serenity / The Hustle

Rebel Wilson – The Hustle

Tyler Perry (as Madea) – A family funeral from Madea

Francesca Hayward – cats

Worst supporting actor

James Corden – cats

Tyler Perry – a funeral for the Madea family (as Joe)

Tyler Perry – A Family Funeral from Madea (as Uncle Heathrow)

Bruce Willis – glass

Seth Rogen – Zeroville

Worst supporting actress

Judi Dench – cats

Jessica Chastain – Dark Phoenix

Rebel Wilson – cats

Fenessa Pineda – Rambo: Last Blood

Cassi Davis – A family funeral from Madea

The worst director

Fred Durst (yes, known for Limp Bizkit) – The fanatic

Tom Hooper – cats

Neil Marshal – Hellboy

Adrian Grunberg – Rambo: Last Blood

James Franco – Zeroville

Worst screenplay

cats

The ghost of Sharon Tate

hell boy

Rambo: Last blood

A family funeral from Madea

Worst remake, rip off or sequel

Dark phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

hell boy

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

Worst reckless disregard for human life and public property

Drawn over concrete

The ghost of Sharon Tate

hell boy

joker

Rambo: Last blood

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is my name

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parable / Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gemstones

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Will Smith – Aladdin

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVFTYOm2Dew (/ embed)

Clip about Razzie Channel

,

advertisement