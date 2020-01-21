advertisement

You may have overcome yesterday’s so-called “Blue Monday”, but January is a stressful month for many.

The good news is that there is a whole playlist of so-called “relaxing” songs waiting for you to relax.

A survey by the Beeja Meditation meditation app has revealed what they claim to be the “favorite relaxing songs of the world”. They analyzed a small number of Spotify playlists to determine which tracks and compositions made the most appearances on the “meditation” and “relaxation” playlists.

Sam Smith took first place in the “ Songs You Can Sing Along To ” category and is also widely in the top 10, along with Ed Sheeran and James Arthur.

Meanwhile, Benny Bernstein’s “The Conscious Journey” took first place in the instrumental category. (If you’ve heard this name before, it may have been when Spotify was forced to publicly deny that it was one of the “ fake musicians ” they created to avoid paying royalties to labels. )

This is far from a scientific study, but our blood pressure would be definitely increased by some of these songs.

However, see the full results below:

The world’s favorite relaxation songs





1 – Conscious Jorney – Benny Bernstein – 21 appearances

2 – Mirror Lake – The Relaxation Principle – 20 appearances

2 – The Golden Path – Kumbhaka – 20 appearances

2 – Threads – Ebb & Flod – 20 appearances

3 – Anticipate your arrival – Zoe Chambers – 18 appearances

3 – Butterfly Effect – Timothy Byrne – 18 appearances

3 – Escape Gravity – Juni Tinley – 18 appearances

3 – Heavenly – Elise Magnefold – 18 appearances

3 – Namaste – Gaea Rising – 18 appearances

3 – The Tower of Embellion – Muni Yogi – 18 appearances

4 – Glowing Waters – Night Sounds Association – 17 appearances

4 – New Endings – Good Life – 17 appearances

4 – Suaimhneas – Ceilidh – 17 appearances

5 – Amber – Nils Frahm – 16 appearances

5 – Blitz – Gogenheim – 16 appearances

5 – The Lighthouse – Zoe Chambers – 16 appearances

5 – Time travel – Antology – 16 appearances

5 – Underbart – The 2 inversions – 16 appearances

Relaxing tracks you can sing on

1 – Stay with me – Sam Smith – 12 appearances

2 – Let Her Go – Passenger – 11 appearances

2 – Redbone – Childish Gambino – 11 appearances

2 – Thinking hard – Ed Sheeran – 11 appearances

3 – The Night We Met – Lord Huron – 9 appearances

4 – I’m not the only one – Sam Smith – 8 appearances

4 – Lay Me Down – Sam Smith – 8 appearances

4 – Place – Khalid – 8 appearances

4 – Say Something – A Great Big World – 8 appearances

4 – Say you won’t give up – James Arthur – 8 appearances

4 – Shea Butter Baby (with J. Cole) – Ari Lennox – 8 appearances

4 – Team A – Ed Sheeran – 8 appearances

4 – Too good bye – Sam Smith – 8 appearances

5 – All of Me – John Legend – 7 appearances

5 – How to save a life – The Fray – 7 appearances

5 – Lovely (with Khalid) – Billie Eilish – 7 appearances

5 – Perfect – Ed Sheeran – 7 appearances

5 – Photography – Ed Sheeran – 7 appearances

5 – Skinny Love – Birdy – 7 appearances

5 – The Scientist – Coldplay – 7 appearances

