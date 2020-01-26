advertisement

With the end of the awards season on the horizon with the Oscars now in just two weeks, the odds are shrinking across almost all categories.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger are likely to pick up the gongs in their respective categories, with Sam Mendes, except a lock for the best director. Taking this into account, the odds on all of these have been greatly reduced according to Oddschecker since the PGA Awards, SAG Awards and DGA Awards last night.

‘1917’ is clearly the favorite to win the award for best film, with odds 4/6, with ‘Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood’ and ‘Parasite’ both at 6/1, with ‘Joker’ behind at 14/1 while “The Irishman” is back at 66/1. ‘Wedding Story’ is 100/1 to win.

For the best actor and the best actress, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger are favored by the ratings at 1/12 and 1/7 respectively. Saoirse Ronan, meanwhile, is 33/1 for her role in “Little Women”, while Scarlett Johansson is 12/1 on “Marriage Story”.

advertisement

The best director, meanwhile, has Sam Mendes locked in a rating of 8/15, while Bong Joon Ho has a rating of 4/1 for “ Parasite ” with Tarantino on a rating of 16/1 for “ Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood ”. However, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” is the favorite to win the best original screenplay with odds at 11/18 to win with “Parasite” for a second near 15/8 odds. For the best adapted scenario, ‘Little Women’ has the same chances as ‘Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood’ with 11/18.

‘1917’ and Sam Mendes winning both Oscars is also a safe bet, with chances to happen now at 3/5 with just two weeks. However, if you are looking for a strange bet, there is a 10/1 chance that the winner of the best actor will drop the Oscar on stage.

.

advertisement