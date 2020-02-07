advertisement

Here’s what’s on the box tonight.

In the immortal words of Homer Simpson: “TGIF boys, I’m going to Moe.” The same applies to films. Do you know if Moe was your living room and films were pints.

What’s the point of it Oh yes, it’s Friday.

With that in mind, here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Cabin fever – 9pm on the horror channel

Almost 18 years later, Eli Roth’s debut is still as exciting as a group of college graduates renting a cabin in the woods and starting to be victims of a carnivorous virus. That scene with the razor. Christ!

US Marshals – 9pm on TCM

The sequel to The Fugitive that everyone seems to have forgotten.

Rocky III – 9:30 p.m. on RTÉ2

The one with Mr. T as Clubber Lang.

Twelve monkeys – 11.30 p.m. on SyFy

Really underestimated science fiction with Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis. In a future world stricken by disease, a convict will be sent back in time to gather information about the human-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet.

Training day – 11.40 a.m. on TCM

“King Kong won’t shit on me!” Denzel Washington on Oscar winners.

Postcards from the edge – 11:50 p.m. on RTÉ1

Carrie Fisher wrote the novel and the screenplay for this novel, in which a substance-minded actress tries to look on the good side, although she is forced to move back in with her mother to avoid unemployment.

Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss and Rob Reiner are all stars. You can’t go wrong with this cast.

