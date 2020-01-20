advertisement

Here’s what’s on the box tonight.

It’s Monday. It’s blue Monday if you believe in all of these marketing disruptions.

That being said, every day can be improved with a movie, and there are some very decent tips on TV tonight.

With that in mind, here are the best movies on TV tonight.

advertisement

Knight and Day – 6:50 p.m.

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz play the leading role in this action story, in which a young woman is mistaken for a stupid spy trying to clear his name.

It’s okay.

Mrs Doubtfire – 8:35 on E4

Mrs. Doubtfire: He really liked the drink. It was the drink that killed him.

Miranda: How terrible was he an alcoholic?

Mrs. Doubtfire: No, he was hit by a Guinness truck, so it was literally the drink that killed him.

Genius.

Mission: Impossible – 9pm on Sky One

An excellent thriller in itself, but it’s worth watching how much the franchise has changed since Ethan Hunt’s memorable pursuit of the NOC list.

In Llewyn Davis – 9:30 p.m. on TG4

An underestimated gem of the Coen Brothers that represents the week of a young singer’s life in the 1961 Greenwich Village folk scene. It also contains some very impressive phrases from Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and Justin Timberlake.

Straight Outta Compton – 10 p.m. on ITV4

A damn fine drama and it’s also one of the best musicals of the decade. It is impossible not to feel taller than a meter after this last performance of “Straight Outta Compton”.

A moving biography of N.W.A. with passion, drama and heart.

Magic Mike – 10pm on Sony

If you leave the eyes of Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum ‘s torso, you will be surprised to find that there is a very good film by Steven Soderbergh that mixes comedy, romance and melodrama.

Definitely worth seeing if you’ve never seen it before.

The thing – 10:45 on TCM

One. Of. The. Largest. Scary. Movies. Ever.

Hostel – 10:45 a.m. on the horror channel

How about this scene with the Achilles’ heel?

Chef – 10:55 p.m. on Film4

A chef quits his restaurant job and buys a food truck to get his creative promise back while reassembling his estranged family.

Jon Favreau’s film is very easy to watch and has an outstanding cast that includes John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman, Sofía Vergara, Oliver Platt and Robert Downey Jr.

One of those films that slipped under the radar but left its mark on those who saw it.

The social network – 11:15 p.m. on Sony

Rightly regarded as one of the dramas of the past decade. David Fincher’s opinion about founding Facebook is Shakespeare with smartphones. It is excellent.

,

advertisement