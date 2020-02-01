advertisement

The best films are here.

It’s Saturday and a busy day full of sporting activities. However, we find that you are not all interested in sports.

That’s why we’re here with the films of the day.

So without further ado, here’s what’s on the box today …

Shrek – ITV2, 4.30pm

The first and best.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – ITV2, 6:20 p.m.

The second and not the best.

Pete’s Dragon – RTÉ One, 6:35 p.m.

Pete Healy tries to find his friend Elliot, a green dragon, after he has disappeared from the forest.

Plane! – Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Sturm: “You can’t be serious.”

Rumack: I’m serious and don’t call myself Shirley.

Doctor Strange – RTÉ2, 9 p.m.

One from the Marvel universe. Benedict Cumberbatch discovers magic while trying to fix his hands.

Hidden Figures – Channel 4, 9 p.m.

Three African-American mathematicians play a key role in launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit while fighting discrimination and racism. Excellent film.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 – E4, 9pm

Jennifer Lawrence is very good in the last film in the series.

Mission Impossible 2 – Sky One, 9 p.m.

Probably the franchise’s weakest film. Not with me.

Little Fockers – TG4, 9:32 p.m.

Ben Stiller becomes a GodFocker.

American Sniper – UTV, 10:40 p.m.

Bradley Cooper is excellent no matter what you think about the entire history of the film.

X-Men: The Last Stand – Channel 4, 11:25 p.m.

Not the best. But has all the great original castings as mutants in the fight against “healing”.

Working Girl – RTÉ One, 11:35 p.m.

A woman takes revenge on her boss. He deserves it.

,

