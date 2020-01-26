advertisement

Some excellent films later.

With a weather warning for seven counties and a hint that the conditions are likely to get a bit cooler, today is the perfect day to sit back and watch a movie.

With that in mind, there are many titles to choose from.

Here’s the best of what’s going on.

The parent trap – 12.40 p.m. on E4

Lindsay Lohan interferes in her parents’ love life.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story – 1 p.m. on RTÉ2

An extremely underestimated retelling of Cinderella’s story with Drew Barrymore at the helm.

Never kissed before – 2.20pm on channel 4

Another beloved Drew Barrymore film. We like Drew.

Wonder – 4.25 a.m. on channel 4

August Pullman, a boy with facial differences, is in fifth grade and is learning hours of life. Narrow but charming feel-good film that hits the nail on the head.

Shrek – 4.35pm on ITV2

If someone saw Mike Myers in “Well, I married an ax murderer”, he basically just pulled that father off of him to get Shrek’s voice, right? In addition, he was based on Chris Farley, who was originally supposed to deliver the voice of the ogre. There you have it.

Rio Bravo – 6.10 on ITV4

A real. Classic.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – 6.20 on ITV2

I am groot.

Mrs Doubtfire – 6.40 p.m. on E4

A perfect Sunday watch.

Stupid and stupid – 9pm in Comedy Central

“Kick his ass, sea bass!”

Stir the echoes – 9pm on the horror channel

Would you like to see one of the most criminally underestimated and underestimated horror films of the 90s? Yes continue.

Cliffhanger – 9pm on ITV4

Stallone hangs on a cliff. More bullshit happens.

Straight Outta Compton – 11:15 p.m. on ITV2

Fantastic retelling of N.W.As story that shows one of the best musical moments of the past decade. It is impossible not to feel ten feet tall as the last credits roll.

Now you see me – 00:00 on channel 4

Magic and ambush with Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson), Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Black sheep – 00:50 on the horror channel

A genetic engineering experiment turns harmless sheep into bloodthirsty killers who terrorize a sprawling New Zealand farm.

It’s crazy, but it’s also a lot of fun.

