Hey, it’s Tuesday.
And it’s damn cold.
Seriously, I’m trembling when I write this.
Let’s not mess around. This Tuesday, February 4th, there are the most fascinating film options for your TV …
Strangers in a train – TCM – 6.50 p.m.
Vintage psychological thriller with Alfred Hitchcock at the helm.
They live – SyFy – 9pm
‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper came here to chew gum and kick ass.
And he no longer has chewing gum.
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
You would be forgiven for forgetting that this whole series exists to be fair.
Taken 3 – film 4 – 9pm
How often is this guy taken ?!
Twelve monkeys – SyFy – 11 p.m.
Excellent science fiction / horror hybrid in which Bruce Willis is sent into the past to save the world and then ended up in a mental hospital.
Brad Pitt is there too, very in Pre-Tyler Durden mode.
’71 – Film 4 – 11:15 p.m.
Jack O’Connell shines in this breathless troubles-set thriller.
U.S. Marshals – TCM – 11:15 p.m.
Continuation of The Fugitive, which focuses on Tommy Lee Jones’ lawyer. Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr. offer support.
Sudden death – ITV4 – 11:15 p.m.
Jean-Claude Van Damme dies in an ice hockey arena.
Byzantium – film 4 a.m. – 1.20 p.m.
Rough but not bad vampire melodrama with Neil Jordan as director of Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton and Jonny Lee Miller.
