Hey, it’s Tuesday.

And it’s damn cold.

Seriously, I’m trembling when I write this.

Let’s not mess around. This Tuesday, February 4th, there are the most fascinating film options for your TV …

Strangers in a train – TCM – 6.50 p.m.

Vintage psychological thriller with Alfred Hitchcock at the helm.

They live – SyFy – 9pm

‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper came here to chew gum and kick ass.

And he no longer has chewing gum.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

You would be forgiven for forgetting that this whole series exists to be fair.

Taken 3 – film 4 – 9pm

How often is this guy taken ?!

Twelve monkeys – SyFy – 11 p.m.

Excellent science fiction / horror hybrid in which Bruce Willis is sent into the past to save the world and then ended up in a mental hospital.

Brad Pitt is there too, very in Pre-Tyler Durden mode.

’71 – Film 4 – 11:15 p.m.

Jack O’Connell shines in this breathless troubles-set thriller.

U.S. Marshals – TCM – 11:15 p.m.

Continuation of The Fugitive, which focuses on Tommy Lee Jones’ lawyer. Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr. offer support.

Sudden death – ITV4 – 11:15 p.m.

Jean-Claude Van Damme dies in an ice hockey arena.

Byzantium – film 4 a.m. – 1.20 p.m.

Rough but not bad vampire melodrama with Neil Jordan as director of Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton and Jonny Lee Miller.

