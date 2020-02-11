Hey, it’s the second day of the week.
Tuesday.
Bring. It. On.
And bring the movies on TV.
This is how it looks on Tuesday, February 11th …
The Day The Earth Stopped – Film 4 – 6.55pm
Remake of a classic science fiction drama by Keanu Reeves.
Apollo 13 – ITV4 – 8 p.m.
Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton shoot the moon.
Johnny English – Sky One – 8pm
Rowan Atkinson in James Bond mode.
The Relic – SyFy – 9pm
Not a bad 90s creature feature.
Gods of Egypt – film 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
One of the great bad films of recent years in which Gerard Butler and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau fight as ancient mythical entities.
Training day – TCM – 9 p.m.
This is always the case, but Denzel Washington is completely electric, so we’ll continue to add it to this list.
Oblivion – ITV4 – 10:50 p.m.
Undeniably derived, yet entertaining and very pretty science fiction in which Tom Cruise discovers more than he expected in an apparently empty future world.
Wild – film 4 – 11.25 p.m.
In which Reese Witherspoon’s boots are made to run.
Enter the dragon – TCM – 11:35 p.m.
The legendary Bruce Lee action.
