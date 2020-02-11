advertisement

Hey, it’s the second day of the week.

Tuesday.

Bring. It. On.

And bring the movies on TV.

This is how it looks on Tuesday, February 11th …

The Day The Earth Stopped – Film 4 – 6.55pm

Remake of a classic science fiction drama by Keanu Reeves.

Apollo 13 – ITV4 – 8 p.m.

Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton shoot the moon.

Johnny English – Sky One – 8pm

Rowan Atkinson in James Bond mode.

The Relic – SyFy – 9pm

Not a bad 90s creature feature.

Gods of Egypt – film 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

One of the great bad films of recent years in which Gerard Butler and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau fight as ancient mythical entities.

Training day – TCM – 9 p.m.

This is always the case, but Denzel Washington is completely electric, so we’ll continue to add it to this list.

Oblivion – ITV4 – 10:50 p.m.

Undeniably derived, yet entertaining and very pretty science fiction in which Tom Cruise discovers more than he expected in an apparently empty future world.

Wild – film 4 – 11.25 p.m.

In which Reese Witherspoon’s boots are made to run.

Enter the dragon – TCM – 11:35 p.m.

The legendary Bruce Lee action.

