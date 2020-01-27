advertisement

Orange County mourns nine residents who died in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Click on the links to learn more about each person.

Kobe Bryant

The 41-year-old legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, who lived in Newport Beach, flew with his daughter to a basketball tournament.

Gianna Bryant

The 13-year-old from Newport Beach, nicknamed Gigi, flew to a basketball tournament with her father Kobe. She was the point guard of the Orange County-based Mambas, an elite travel basketball team. Gianna was in eighth grade.

Sarah Chester

The 45-year-old triple mother from Newport Beach flew with her daughter Payton in a helicopter. She was an alum from La Serna High School.

Payton Chester

The 13-year-old from Newport Beach had been a member of the Mambas for some time. She was in eighth grade at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School.

John Altobelli

The 56-year-old traveled with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Better known as “Coach Alto”, he was his baseball coach at Orange Coast College in his 28th season.

Keri Altobelli

The two-time mother and stepmother from Newport Beach traveled with her husband John and daughter Alyssa.

Alyssa Altobelli

The 13-year-old Newport Beach was a member of the Mambas. She was an eighth grader at Ensign Intermediate.

Ara Zobayan

50-year-old Huntington Beach piloted the helicopter. He often flew Bryant as a private pilot and was also an instructor.

Christina Mauser

The 38-year-old from Huntington Beach was coach at the Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar and Bryant’s best assistant coach at the Mambas. She leaves husband Matt and her children.

