Monday.

Another morning.

A new day.

Exciting times? We will see.

As for the film world, the Oscars will be finished and dusted for another year – read all the key results here – but we’re here to see what’s on TV tonight, right?

Here is the most fascinating moment on this very cold and windy Monday, February 10th …

Rope – TCM – 5:35 p.m.

Two men murder a former classmate just to see if they can get away with it.

Snowpiercer – film 4 – 9 p.m.

No better time to repeat the dizzying rebellion story of parasite director Bong Joon-ho, in which Chris Evans tries to fight his way to the top of a train that houses the last surviving souls of a world-freezing apocalypse.

Bad neighbors – E4 – 9pm

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne go to war with evil neighbor Zac Efron.

Dallas Buyers Club – TG4 – 9:30 p.m.

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both won the Oscar for this real dramatization of the life and time of AIDS patient and activist Ron Woodruff.

Carrie – TCM – 11pm

Vintage Stephen King horror adaptation with Sissy Spacek and John Travolta.

Jaws – ITV4 – 11:15 p.m.

Something with a bigger boat.

You were never really here – film 4 – 11.35 p.m.

You were never really here for Joker to run.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​at career level in this violent, slow-burning vigilante thriller.

The guide – film 4 – 1.25 a.m.

One of the most criticized films in recent years; Ridley Scott’s sophisticated crime drama features an all-star cast – Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Cameron Diaz – as well as some of the most exaggerated dialogues you’ll ever hear.

The guide is undoubtedly a mess, but you may find it strangely appealing.

