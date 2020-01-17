advertisement

FRIDAY.

It is sure gear.

You have Graham Norton.

They have the late late show.

And you also have some films.

Welcome to the list of movie listings for this Friday, January 17th, on TV …

Ocean’s Eleven – TCM – 9pm

George Clooney and Brad Pitt put together an all-star team for robbery.

End of the world – SyFy – 9 p.m.

Neil Marshall presents a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with cannibals.

Arthur – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Russell Brand does a pretty good job in a remake.

The Untouchables – ITV4 – 9pm

“Do you want to get Capone? That’s how you get him. He draws a knife, you draw a gun. He sends one of you to the hospital, you send one of him to the mortuary!” This is the Chicago Path.”

The Great Wall of China – Film 4-9 p.m.

Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal embark on an ancient adventure.

For a few dollars more – TG4 – 9:05 p.m.

Clint Eastwood goes wild west.

Jackass: The Movie – Comedy Central – 10pm

You’re doing a fourth right now, so why not go back where it all started?

Transporter 3 – channel 4 – 12.10 p.m.

The least good transporter movie.

,

