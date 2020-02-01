advertisement

Hey, it’s Friday.

Things happen in the world.

We have a weather warning and a wild night ahead.

There are interesting – for very different reasons – lineups in the shows Late Late and Graham Norton.

Oh, and Britain is leaving the European Union forever.

And as always there are films on TV.

This is how it looks on Friday, January 31 …

The big country – TG4 – 9pm

Gregory Peck and Charlton Heston in a classic western epic.

The Sweeney – SyFy – 9pm

Nothing says the SyFy Channel like Plan B and Ray Winstone are spinning around in a remake of a British crime show from the 70s.

Ocean’s Thirteen – TCM – 9pm

The third, despite the title.

Rocky II – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

The second.

Shot Caller – Film 4 a.m. – 11:05 p.m.

Game of Thrones Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is jailed. Violence occurs.

Heavy rain – SyFy – 11:20 p.m.

Christian Slater fights Morgan Freeman in a rain-robbed story.

Firewall – TCM – 11.40 p.m.

Harrison Ford against cybercriminals.

30 days of the night – film 4 – 1.25 a.m.

Underrated – and very bloody – vampire yarn with Josh Hartnett, Danny Huston, Melissa George and the always great Ben Foster.

