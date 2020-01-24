advertisement

Lighting. Camera. Action.

Hey, it’s still January.

We get through this thing every day.

Movies help, right?

Here are the most fascinating film options this Friday, January 24th …

Heat film 4-9 p.m.

The best cops-and-robbers film ever.

White House Down – SyFy – 9 p.m.

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx are attacked by the President.

The best hours – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Chris Pine, Eric Bana and Ben Foster fight to stay alive at sea.

Van Helsing – ITV4 – 9 p.m.

Hugh Jackman, vampire hunter.

Lady Macbeth – BBC Two – 11:45 p.m.

Florence Pugh, on her way to becoming a star, performs in a tremendous performance in this dark and curvy drama.

In Bruges – Canal 4 – 12.10 p.m.

Colin Farrell. Brendan Gleeson. You know the rest.

Pi – Film 4 – 12.20 p.m.

Before Darren Aronofsky all of us with Requiem For A Dream and Mother! He freaked out, cut his teeth in a film about abstract art in which a man has the key to both the stock market and the universe itself.

Prevenge – film 4 – 2.05 a.m.

A thriller not suitable for everyone in which a pregnant woman develops a desire for murder.

