Lighting. Camera. Action.
Hey, it’s still January.
We get through this thing every day.
Movies help, right?
Here are the most fascinating film options this Friday, January 24th …
Heat film 4-9 p.m.
The best cops-and-robbers film ever.
White House Down – SyFy – 9 p.m.
Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx are attacked by the President.
The best hours – RTÉ 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Chris Pine, Eric Bana and Ben Foster fight to stay alive at sea.
Van Helsing – ITV4 – 9 p.m.
Hugh Jackman, vampire hunter.
Lady Macbeth – BBC Two – 11:45 p.m.
Florence Pugh, on her way to becoming a star, performs in a tremendous performance in this dark and curvy drama.
In Bruges – Canal 4 – 12.10 p.m.
Colin Farrell. Brendan Gleeson. You know the rest.
Pi – Film 4 – 12.20 p.m.
Before Darren Aronofsky all of us with Requiem For A Dream and Mother! He freaked out, cut his teeth in a film about abstract art in which a man has the key to both the stock market and the universe itself.
Prevenge – film 4 – 2.05 a.m.
A thriller not suitable for everyone in which a pregnant woman develops a desire for murder.
,