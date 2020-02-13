Another sleep until Valentine’s Day.

Exciting, yes?

No?

Could be?!

Who can say that? However, what we can tell you is which movies are on TV on Thursday, February 13th.

Let us begin…

The Men’s Monuments – Film 4-6.35pm

George Clooney, Matt Damon, and friends re-enact the Simpsons episode in which Abe and his military outfit attempted to steal art from the Nazis.

Wind River – film 4-9 p.m.

A clever, tense and unshakable thriller in which Jeremy Renner tracks down a murderer.

From the author of Sicario and Hell or High Water, and not far from this quality.

X-Men: Days of the Future Past – E4 – 9 p.m.

In which X-Men timelines converge as the heroes try to change the story.

Kiefer – ITV4 – 9 p.m.

ITV4 appears to be sponsored by Jaws this week.

Magic Mike XXL – Comedy Central – 10 p.m.

Acceptable sequel as Channing Tatum looks again at the ups and downs of stripping.

RoboCop – Film 4 – 11:05 p.m.

The less celebrated remake.

Collateral damage – ITV4 – 11.35 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants revenge. He’ll probably get it.

A taxi driver – film 4 a.m. – 1.20 p.m.

If you’ve seen Oscar-winning Parasite and want more of the great actor Song Kang-ho, this historical drama should do the trick.

