It freezes. Watch a movie.

Yes, it’s really pretty cold out there, which has to do with snow and ice warnings.

The best thing is to stay warm and watch a movie. To be honest, folks, we’ve seen better evenings for that.

Here’s the best thing available this Tuesday, January 28th …

Star Trek Into Darkness – Film 4 a.m. – 6.20 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays a man named John Harrison, who definitely has no major meta connection to the Star Trek universe.

Little Nicky – Comedy Central – 9pm

Adam Sandler is the son of the devil who tries to make it into the real world.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – film 4-9 p.m.

Megan Fox – do you remember her? – participates in the TMNT universe.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life – SyFy – 9pm

Angelina Jolie portrays the PlayStation icon for the second and last time.

Van Helsing – ITV4 – 9 p.m.

Hugh Jackman fights vampires and terrible CGI.

Heat film 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Pacino. De Niro. Filmic perfection.

Blade – ITV4 – 11:40 p.m.

Wesley Snipes fights vampires and only occasionally terrible CGIs.

,

