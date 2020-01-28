It freezes. Watch a movie.
Yes, it’s really pretty cold out there, which has to do with snow and ice warnings.
The best thing is to stay warm and watch a movie. To be honest, folks, we’ve seen better evenings for that.
Here’s the best thing available this Tuesday, January 28th …
Star Trek Into Darkness – Film 4 a.m. – 6.20 p.m.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays a man named John Harrison, who definitely has no major meta connection to the Star Trek universe.
Little Nicky – Comedy Central – 9pm
Adam Sandler is the son of the devil who tries to make it into the real world.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – film 4-9 p.m.
Megan Fox – do you remember her? – participates in the TMNT universe.
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life – SyFy – 9pm
Angelina Jolie portrays the PlayStation icon for the second and last time.
Van Helsing – ITV4 – 9 p.m.
Hugh Jackman fights vampires and terrible CGI.
Heat film 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Pacino. De Niro. Filmic perfection.
Blade – ITV4 – 11:40 p.m.
Wesley Snipes fights vampires and only occasionally terrible CGIs.
