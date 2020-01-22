advertisement

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Blade – TCM – 9 p.m.

Wesley Snipes is the half human / half vampire superhero who tries to save the world from being taken over by bloodsuckers. And how does he stop them? With a big sword and kick in the face.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch – Comedy Central – 9pm

The horror comedy of the original plays an increasingly important role in the OTT sequel, when the evil Gremlins drive into town and take over an entire office building.

Split – FilmFour – 9pm

James McAvoy film number one. He plays a multiple personality disorder who kidnaps a group of teenage girls to prepare for shameful reasons. M. Night Shyalaman’s best film since Unbreakable.

Windtalkers – ITV4 – 10 p.m.

Nic Cage goes into World War II with some Native American code breakers. By the director of Face / Off and Broken Arrow.

Virus – Syfy – 10 p.m.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays a leading role in a group of actors who definitely recognize, but may not be able to identify, a survivor of a sinking ship sailing over an abandoned Russian boat. Sorry we said leave? We wanted to be filled with aliens.

Welcome to Punch – FilmFour – 11:20 p.m.

James McAvoy film number two. He plays a longtime London detective who is given another chance to bring a notorious criminal (Mark Strong) to justice if he is forced to return to the city.

