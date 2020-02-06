advertisement

At 9 p.m. you have to choose between Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds!

Take the night off before the weekend arrives.

Here are the best movies your TV has to offer tonight:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – FilmFour – 9pm

Ryan Reynolds is the bodyguard who is supposed to protect a killer (Samuel L. Jackson) and they don’t understand each other. There are very violent actions and very profane comedies. The sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, is set to hit theaters in August.

Step Brothers – Comedy Central – 9pm

“Brennan, that’s an angel’s voice. I can’t even make eye contact with you right now. Your voice is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus.”

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part Two – E4 – 9pm

The epic finale of the four-part series finally brings Jennifer Lawrence with the revolution to the dystopian government, which is unwilling to give up her power without a fight. The supporting actors are crazy, including Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore and Donald Sutherland. It was also the last role for Philip Seymour Hoffman before he died in 2014.

Jackass 3 – Comedy Central – 11pm

Adult men get a lot of money to hurt themselves and each other. Either you love these films and next year you will see the new one, or you will not and you will not.

Kiss The Girls – FilmFour – 11:20 p.m.

In the late 1990s, Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd felt like they were in every chase film, and it made sense that in this nifty thriller, they would inevitably cross paths if a serial killer was hunted down by a vengeful detective (Freeman). and the one woman who escaped him (Judd).

The other guys – Virgin Media One – 12pm

If a film by Will Ferrell wasn’t enough for you tonight, you can get involved with that film, working with Mark Wahlberg as a couple of cops trying to solve an overly complicated money laundering system. Sam Jackson (again!) And The Rock play one of the funniest opening scenes of recent years in the film’s opening scene.

