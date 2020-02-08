advertisement

Sitting in there tonight? You need to make some movie decisions …

Saturday night and you have some serious movie options.

You can go to the movies and watch one of the new releases (including Birds Of Prey, Dolittle, or Parasite) that we all discuss here.

Or you can sit in one of the highlights of the small screen and watch it:

Saturday February 8th

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 – RTE Two – 9pm

The sequel can never quite find the magical spirit of the first film, but it’s still a lot of fun, with great action and great performances, especially by Kurt Russell, who has an absolute ball that plays ego, the living planet.

X-Men: Days of the Future Past – E4 – 9 p.m.

Wolverine is the best of the “X-Men” films of the era (which included First Class, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix) and is sent back in a post-apocalyptic period to prevent the emergence of a robotic threat. Peter Dinklage is the bad guy, but again it’s Michael Fassbender who steals the show.

Whitney – Channel 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, Touching The Void) examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston. With unprecedented archive material, exclusive recordings, rare performances and interviews with people who knew them best.

Mission: Impossible III – Sky One – 9 p.m.

The overlooked M: I is when things went right for the series. Directed by JJ Abrams (before he saved Star Wars and then ruined it), it has some incredible action standards (the bridge attack is still a highlight for the franchise) and shows the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman as the scornfully bad guy.

Train to Busan – FilmFour – 11:15 p.m.

A milestone in Korean modern horror is that a group of people take refuge on a train during a zombie outbreak. But it doesn’t take long for the horrors outside to be outweighed by the new, far more human horrors on board.

While we’re young – BBC Two – 11:55 p.m.

On the eve of winning Oscars for Marriage Story, one of the recent trips by writer / director Noam Baumbach found an older couple (Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts) who quickly became exhausted with a younger couple (Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried), to keep up with her hip lifestyle.

