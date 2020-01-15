advertisement

Film selection mid-week!

Two (and a bit) days later. Two more days. This week is flying / contracting, isn’t it? (Delete as needed)

You can kill some time with a decent movie, either at the movies (you can find our reviews on the latest releases here) or you can watch one of these crackers at home.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

advertisement

Super 8 – FilmFour – 6.45 p.m.

Do you know how strange things had to do with monsters? Well, except for extraterrestrials. And a much bigger budget.

Beetlejuice – Comedy Central – 9pm

“Ah, well … I visited Julliard … I graduated from Harvard Business School. I travel a lot. I went through the black plague and had a pretty good time doing it. I saw the exorcist.” About 167 times and it gets funnier every time I see it! Not to mention the fact that you are talking to a dead person! What do you think now ?!

Sinister – Horror Channel – 9pm

Ethan Hawke is a writer suffering from a writer’s block and he and his family move to a new home where multiple murders happened to have happened. Actually several multiple murders. So … yes … the house is haunted. But what ??

Out with you – FilmFour – 9pm

Oscar-winning horror of a white girl who takes her black friend home to meet her VERY white family. What begins as a series of unpleasant encounters soon turns into something much more sinister.

The Nice Boys – ITV4 – 10pm

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe star in this 1970s thriller (ALL OF THE GENRES!), Which initially looks at a case of missing girls, and then realizes that there are a number of dedicated killers trying to try them track. From the writer / director of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang so you know the one liners will be great.

,

advertisement